Heat, East’s lone unbeaten team, top Raptors

MIAMI -- While the Heat ripped the Toronto Raptors as usual, Miami forward Josh McRoberts ripped his jersey.

Backed by double-doubles from guard Dwyane Wade and forward Chris Bosh, the Heat won their 16th consecutive meeting with the Raptors, prevailing 107-102 Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Toronto hasn’t won in Miami since Nov. 19, 2008.

In their first season since LeBron James departed for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat are off to a 3-0 start. It is the Heat’s first 3-0 start since 2011-12, the season Miami won its second NBA title.

McRoberts, a free agent acquisition who was signed to bolster the Heat’s frontcourt, created a stir on Twitter when he was seen ripping his shirt in frustration. He managed just two points and one rebound in eight minutes.

”He’s a highly competitive player,“ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of McRoberts, who made his home debut with the franchise. ”He’s very normal (off the court). But in between the lines, he is Type-A aggressive, and you need that to be successful in our organization.

“(Ripping stuff up) is not the first time that’s happened within our group.”

Wade did his damage in a more meaningful way, helping the Heat beat Toronto (2-1) to emerge as the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat’s shooting guard had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He also twice blocked shots by Toronto’s 7-foot center, Jonas Valanciunas, and banked in a 3-pointer.

“I called it long,” Wade said of the 3-pointer. “I didn’t say it was going in. I said: ‘It’s long,’ but I‘m glad it went in.”

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Wade hurt his team often, especially with his game-high four offensive rebounds.

”We would play 24 seconds of good defense and then give up an offensive board,“ Casey said. ”It’s a momentum-killer -- it breaks your back.

“It’s not like it was one of their big guys getting the rebound -- it was (Wade). The defensive end is from start to finish. We have to guard for 24 seconds and then get the rebound.”

Wade’s performance was a bit surprising given how poorly he shot the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, when he made just four of 18.

However, Wade, 32, came out hot on Sunday, making four of four in the first quarter and finishing seven of 11.

“He looked quicker tonight than he did last night,” Spoelstra said.

That Wade played at all is news. Last season, he played back-to-back nights just three times in 15 opportunities. Sunday was his first chance to play a back-to-back this season, and he was obviously up to the task.

Bosh, a former Toronto first-round pick who still leads the Raptors franchise in career scoring, continued his hot start for Miami. The 6-foot-11 veteran had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. He had six double-doubles last season and has two already this season.

Miami also got 18 points from forward Luol Deng.

Toronto, which never led after the midway point of the first quarter, was powered by shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had a game-high 30 points. Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry added 22 points, and Valanciunas had 14 points and eight rebounds.

DeRozan’s 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the game cut Miami’s lead to 98-93. Miami forward Shawne Williams (16 points) hit a left-corner 3-pointer to help the Heat beat back the Raptors. The Raptors never again got closer than four points, and that was in the final seconds.

Miami held a 31-26 advantage after the first quarter. DeRozan kept Toronto in the game early with 13 points in the period.

Miami extended its lead to 64-54 at halftime, and the teams played to a standstill in the third quarter, giving Miami an 87-77 lead.

The Heat outrebounded Toronto 43-28. The Raptors also struggled at the foul line, making just 24 of 39 (61.5 percent). Of the 15 misses, 11 came in the first half.

“They outhustled us, and we missed a lot of free throws,” Lowry said. “We didn’t play our game.”

DeRozan, who made 11 of 22 from the floor and seven of 12 from the line, said he barely recognized his team.

“That wasn’t us,” he said. “We didn’t play well at all, but we’ll get two more shots at (Miami). This was a good test.”

NOTES: Raptors F Amir Johnson, who injured his foot Saturday against the Orlando Magic, missed the Heat game. He was replaced in the starting lineup by F Patrick Patterson, who finished scoreless in 15 minutes. ... Heat F Chris “Birdman” Andersen (bruised ribs) missed the game. ... F Danny Granger (hamstring) has yet to make his Heat debut. ... Heat F Udonis Haslem (quadriceps) has yet to play this season. ... Miami did not offer PG Norris Cole a contract extension before Friday’s deadline. If the Heat offer him a $3 million qualifying offer by July 1, he will become a restricted free agent after the season. ... Next up for Miami is a Tuesday home game against the Houston Rockets. ... Toronto returns home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.