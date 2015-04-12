Raptors clinch home court; Heat’s postseason slipping

MIAMI -- The Eastern Conference will, in all likelihood, have a new representative in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

In the first season of the post-LeBron James era for the Miami Heat, it would’ve been difficult to see them reach that pinnacle again, but even more difficult for the team is how early the reality is settling in.

Guards DeMar DeRozan and Lou Williams combined for 53 points to help the Toronto Raptors take down the Heat 107-104 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday night.

While Toronto was clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, the Heat’s chance of making the postseason have just about vanished.

Despite not being mathematically eliminated, the odds are stacked against Miami extending its season beyond next week.

The Heat (35-45) slipped to 2 1/2 games out of the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference. The four-time defending conference champion must win its remaining two games while the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, who are tied for seventh and eighth in the East, must lose their remaining three games.

“I told my guys, ‘No one put their head down.’ We have nothing to be ashamed of,” said guard Dwyane Wade, who finished with a game-high 30 points. “We had our opportunities, and we let them slide. Angry shouldn’t be what this team should be -- disappointed, for sure.”

Miami, just three weeks ago was in the fold to potentially overtake the Milwaukee Bucks for the sixth seed, but has since lost nine of 12 games and finds itself on the brink of elimination in a season that saw forward free-agent signing Josh McRoberts go out for the season in December and All-Star forward/center Chris Bosh in February.

“Nobody needs to feel sorry for any of us. This is what you sign up for in this business,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This year has had its challenges for all of us, but we’ve been grinding and fighting and figuring things out. You always gain something from competition and seasons like this.”

The Raptors (48-32) tied franchise records for road wins (22) and overall wins in a season while earning their first victory at AmericanAirlines Arena since Nov. 19, 2008. The win also snapped a 10-game losing streak in Miami.

Williams scorched the Heat off the bench with 20 of his 29 points in the first half, including a 17-point second quarter. He was 9-for-18 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and hit all seven of his free throws in 29 minutes.

He delivered a 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds remaining that put Toronto up 102-97 and served as the dagger -- potentially -- for the Heat’s season.

“This one especially feels good, clinching home court,” Williams said. “It is my first time having home court in my 10-year career. I look forward to it.”

DeRozan, who left momentarily to get his right hip/leg stretched out, returned to finish with 24 points.

Point guard Kyle Lowry struggled with his shooting, going 3-for-14 from the field for 12 points and finished with just one assist. But he hit clutch free throws late.

Starting center Jonas Valanciunas missed the entire fourth quarter for the Raptors after fouling out with 40.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He finished with four points and three rebounds in less than 10 minutes of action.

“He had some silly fouls. He was grabbing, getting in a wrestling match,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. “I love his passion, but he has to learn to keep his emotions under control.”

Hassan Whiteside presented major challenges for Valanciunas and was the primary contributor to his early exit. The Heat center finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds and notched a double-double by halftime.

His struggles from the free-throw line, shooting 4 of 16 from the line, were critical for the Heat.

“It’s tough to shoot jump shots when you have 10 stitches in your hand,” said Whiteside, who played with his right hand wrapped up. “I think they realized that once the team realized they can’t stop me. They are just going to keep fouling you and try to get me to shoot.”

Miami’s starting backcourt of Wade and Goran Dragic combined for 52 points for the Heat.

Wade scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half. Dragic sparked the Heat’s offense early. The point guard scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter.

The Raptors pay the Celtics a visit on Tuesday while the Heat will host the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

NOTES: Raptors F/C Amir Johnson missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. Coach Dwane Casey said, “It’s going to be a few days to see where his ankle is at.” ... Heat F Henry Walker returned after missing Thursday’s game against the Bulls. He practiced Friday and took a cortisone shot. Despite being available, he did not play on Saturday. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry returned to the lineup in Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic, after missing seven games due to back spasms. Casey said he would cut Lowry’s minutes on Saturday after he played 33 minutes on Friday. ... The Raptors entered Saturday 9-8 on the second game of back-to-backs this season.