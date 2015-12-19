DeRozan leads Raptors over Heat

MIAMI -- The question was long, and Kyle Lowry’s answer was short and to the point.

“All-Star,” Lowry said when asked about Toronto Raptors teammate DeMar Derozan. “He’s an All-Star.”

DeRozan, Toronto’s shooting guard, scored 30 points on Friday night to lead the Raptors past the Miami Heat 108-94 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

It was DeRozan’s fifth straight game with 20 or more points as he made 10 of 17 shots from the floor and 10 of 13 from the foul line.

“It’s been a (heck) of a run,” Lowry said of DeRozan, an All-Star in 2014, who had a season-high 34 points earlier this month. “And it’s only going to continue.”

Toronto (17-11) snapped a two-game skid, getting 21 points from Lowry, the point guard. In addition, forward Luis Scola added 20 points, and forward Terrence Ross added 17 points off the bench.

Defensively, Lowry had a game-high four steals. For the season, he leads the NBA with 66 steals.

Miami (15-10), which blew an 11-point third-quarter lead, had its three-game win streak snapped.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey altered his starting lineup, inserting small forward James Johnson in place of Ross. Casey said he made the change so he could use Johnson to guard Miami’s Dwyane Wade.

The move worked as Wade, who scored a team-high 21 points, was forced into a game-high and a season-high eight turnovers.

“I lost a lot of them,” Wade said of his miscues. “This game was very winnable, but we didn’t get enough stops down the stretch. Once we went up 11, they executed better than us.”

Casey said his starting lineup will remain “fluid” until small forward DeMarre Carroll returns from a knee injury.

In the meantime, Casey was happy with how Friday’s lineup worked.

“I thought T-Ross was more relaxed coming in off the bench,” Casey said. “He was five-of-eight from (on 3-pointers). He and (Heat wing) Gerald Green were having an old-school shootout.”

Green made five-of-10 on 3-pointers and scored 20 points off the bench.

Miami also received scoring from point guard Goran Dragic (18 points), and forward Chris Bosh (11). But those two players had Miami’s worst plus-minus ratings: minus-19 for Bosh and minus-16 for Dragic.

The game’s two starting centers had an interesting battle. Miami’s Hassan Whiteside had eight points, 13 rebounds and a game-high five blocks. Toronto’s Bismack Biyombo had five points, a game-high 15 rebounds and one block.

Toronto started the game with a 9-5 lead as Scola scored all of the Raptors’ points during that run, getting three layups, a hook shot and a free throw.

The Raptors closed the quarter with a 27-25 lead. Miami outshot Toronto, making 55.6 percent of its shots compared to 40.9 percent for the Raptors. But the Raptors rode Scola (12 points) and DeRozan (10 points) to the lead.

Miami rallied to take a 55-50 halftime lead despite 11-second-quarter points by Ross. In the second quarter, the Heat got 10 points from Green and nine points from Wade.

However, Wade had six first-half turnovers. Other than Wade, the Heat and Raptors had four first-half turnovers combined.

The Raptors used a 17-2 third-quarter run to surge back on top 81-77, heading into the fourth. They then closed the game on a 19-7 run.

”Toronto came in off two extremely tough losses, and they came in here extremely motivated,“ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Raptors. ”It looked like we were a step slow containing them off the dribble.

“We had a tough time corralling DeRozan. He was getting into the paint on virtually every possession.”

NOTES: Heat president Pat Riley strongly denied rumors he was in discussions to trade C Hassan Whiteside to Houston for C Dwight Howard or to Sacramento for C DeMarcus Cousins. ... A glaring weakness for Miami this season is a lack of perimeter shooting. The Heat ranks next to last in the NBA in three-point percentage (31.6). ... Heat SF Justise Winslow leads all NBA rookies in fourth-quarter minutes (9.2 average), which is a testament to his solid defense. ... SG DeMar DeRozan, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, leads Toronto in scoring and is second in assists. ... Raptors SF DeMarre Carroll (knee) missed his seventh straight game. Raptors SF James Johnson started in place of Carroll -- just his fourth start of the season. ... Heat PF Josh McRoberts (knee) missed his fifth straight game. ...Heat G Tyler Johnson (shoulder) sat out for the fourth time in the past five games.