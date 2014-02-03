Preview: Raptors at Jazz

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:“Calibri”,“sans-serif”; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:“Times New Roman”; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:“Times New Roman”; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;}

The Toronto Raptors outright scorched Utah earlier this season and look to knock off the Jazz again when they visit Salt Lake City on Monday. Toronto led by as many as 38 points in a one-sided 115-91 home win over Utah on Nov. 9 and now has developed into one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. The Jazz were winless when they were clobbered in Toronto and only recently shredded the tag of being the worst team in the Western Conference.

The Raptors lost for only the second time in seven games when they dropped a 106-103 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Toronto trailed by 16 points with under eight minutes to play before making a late run and falling to 1-1 on a five-game road trip. Utah lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday for its fourth loss in six games. The Jazz hope to get either Derrick Favors (hip) or Jeremy Evans (tailbone) back after both frontcourt players missed the game against the Clippers.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (25-22): Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan had another big outing with 36 points and a season-best 12 assists against Portland but the ending of the contest was frustrating for the first time All-Star. DeRozan had a chance to put Toronto ahead in the final seconds but dribbled the ball off his own leg and turned it over. I lost the ball, I put that on one me,  DeRozan said afterward. I ve got to keep the ball in my hands and not turn it over, at least give us a chance to get a shot off.  DeRozan, who averages 22 points, has scored 34 or more points in three of his last six games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (16-31): Center Enes Kanter stepped up with 23 points and 14 rebounds against the Clippers with Favors and Evans out but Utah was mauled in the interior. The Clippers had a 54-30 edge in points in the paint as Blake Griffin has his way inside without Favors around to contest his shots. Derrick s a rim protector,  Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin said afterward. He s a shot blocker for us. He s a physical specimen also, so he can take the bang and bump inside. ¦ We need him. We need all our pieces. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. F Tyler Hansbrough scored a season-high 23 in Toronto s early season rout of the Jazz.

2. The Utah guard trio of Gordon Hayward (3-of-13), Trey Burke (2-of-13) and Alec Burks (1-of-8) were a combined 6-of-34 shooting against the Clippers.

3. Raptors PG Greivis Vasquez is expected back after missing the Portland game with flu-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: Raptors 111, Jazz 105