Preview: Raptors at Jazz

The Utah Jazz attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The skid has dropped Utah eight games below .500, and being a porous 3-6 at home is keeping the Jazz from emerging from their slumber. Toronto broke a two-game losing streak Tuesday as point guard Kyle Lowry contributed 27 points and matched his season high of 13 assists in a 117-109 road victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Lowry has averaged 28 points in two games since standout guard DeMar DeRozan was lost with a groin injury and has scored 25 or more points in each of the last three games. Even though he has taken 49 field-goal attempts over the last two contests, Lowry has still been able to hand out 22 assists and commit just four turnovers. Utah lost to Denver 103-101 on Monday despite 25 points from small forward Gordon Hayward.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360 (Toronto), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (14-4): The length of time DeRozan will miss has yet to be revealed by the club but he certainly won’t be back soon. DeRozan torn the left adductor tendon in his groin and it is believed he can avoid surgery, which would lessen the number of games he will sit. His scoring punch will be missed, but Lowry has stepped up on the offensive end and so has small forward Terrence Ross.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-13): Center Enes Kanter is coming off one of his top performances of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds against Denver. The 15 boards matched a season high as Kanter produced his third double-double of the season to once again leave management wondering why he doesn’t come through like that more frequently. The fourth-year pro is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto posted a 111-93 win over Utah on Nov. 15 and has won the last three meetings.

2. Jazz PF Derrick Favors (illness) could miss his second straight contest.

3. Ross has put together back-to-back 20-point outings – his season high for points – and is 8-of-15 from 3-point range during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Raptors 103, Jazz 99