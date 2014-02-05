Preview: Raptors at Kings

The Sacramento Kings got DeMarcus Cousins back and looked like a completely different team in crushing the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Cousins and company will get a different kind of test from the surging Toronto Raptors, who visit Sacramento on Wednesday. The Raptors are winners of six of their last eight games and are 2-1 on the current five-game Western Conference swing, including a 94-79 drubbing of Utah on Monday.

Cousins missed six straight games with an ankle injury and the Kings dropped all six, running their losing streak to seven games when including the 119-98 loss at Houston on Jan. 22 in which he sustained the injury. The All-Star snub was back against a powerful Chicago frontline Monday and went for 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 99-70 shellacking. My body s pretty banged up, but it s kind of expected,  Cousins told reporters. I missed a few games and (it) feels good just to be back on the court. 

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Toronto), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (26-22): Toronto knows how much a strong defense can lift a team s prospects and has risen to fourth in the Eastern Conference thanks in part to a defense that is fourth in the NBA in average points allowed. The Raptors began their surge to the top of the Atlantic Division shortly after a multi-player trade with the Kings that sent Rudy Gay to Sacramento. Gay, who struggled to 19.4 points on 38.8 percent shooting in 18 games with Toronto, has thrived with the Kings but the Raptors have been just as fortunate without him and are 19-10 since making the deal. Patrick Patterson, John Salmons and Greivis Vasquez  all acquired in the deal  have become valuable bench pieces.

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-32): Sacramento, which allowed an average of 109.6 points during its seven-game slide, posted its best defensive game of the season on Monday, holding an opponent to season lows in scoring (70) and field-goal percentage (28.2). The Kings did strong work on the glass with a 53-30 rebounding advantage, no doubt helped out by the return of Cousins. The presence of a dominant scorer and rebounder in the middle also gives Sacramento a better look at the offense it hopes can pull it closer to respectability in the second half. Isaiah Thomas and Gay were forced to carry the team with Cousins down and were much more efficient with a combined 13-of-21 shooting performance Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings have taken the last three in the series, including a 105-96 win at Toronto on Jan. 4.

2. Raptors PG Kyle Lowry (knee) left Monday s game but is expected to play Wednesday.

3. Sacramento G Marcus Thornton is averaging just 6.8 points on 30.2 percent shooting in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Kings 102, Raptors 101