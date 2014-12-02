Preview: Raptors at Kings

The Sacramento Kings hope to have star center DeMarcus Cousins back to help halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Cousins has missed consecutive games with a virus and has been superb when he plays with eight straight double-doubles and 12 overall. Toronto will be without standout guard DeMar DeRozan (groin) for the second straight game and it lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Raptors have lost consecutive games and there is not yet a timetable for DeRozan’s return. “It’s tough when you lose an All-Star guard, but injuries are a big part of the NBA, so you’ve got to deal with it and adapt,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “We can’t sit around and feel sorry for ourselves and we’ve got to maintain a work-ethic mentality and find a way to fill that big void.” The Kings are coming off a 97-85 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBATV, Sportsnet 360 (Toronto), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (13-4): Greivis Vasquez replaced DeRozan in the lineup and had 19 points in his first start of the season while point guard Kyle Lowry stepped up as the lead scoring force and had 29 points to go with nine assists. Lowry has scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games and he and Cleveland’s LeBron James are the only players in the Eastern Conference who are averaging 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Guard Lou Williams figures to get more playing time with DeRozan out and has scored in double digits in eight straight games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-8): With Cousins out, veteran Reggie Evans had a mammoth performance with season highs of 17 points and 20 rebounds in 35 minutes off the bench. Evans didn’t play in the previous seven games but went 7-of-10 from the field in a stellar all-around effort. “Well, I ain’t no rookie or nothing, I have 13 years in the league,” Evans told reporters. “They shoot just like I shoot and they play defense just like I play it. They are human just like me. There is no sense in being scared.” Evans is averaging 4.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto has lost four consecutive visits to Sacramento.

2. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay is averaging 21.5 points in two games since returning from an Achilles’ injury.

3. Raptors SF Terrence Ross scored a season-best 20 points against Los Angeles after scoring in single digits in two of the previous four games.

PREDICTION: Kings 97, Raptors 94