Raptors hang on, topple Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- With the Toronto Raptors dangerously close to surrendering a late lead and invoking memories of a skid that shook up their club, guard Kyle Lowry patiently awaited an opening.

After the Sacramento Kings failed to corral his missed shot, he grabbed the ball.

Presented a second chance, Lowry knocked down a 19-foot jumper from just inside the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left, capping his 27-point night and lifting the Raptors to a 117-109 victory over the Kings at Sleep Train Arena on Tuesday.

“I‘m just gonna take my time, get my shot and take it with confidence,” Lowry said. “My teammates trust me.”

Lowry’s jumper helped to hold off a Sacramento push late in the game, and it prevented the Raptors from losing their third straight contest. Toronto (14-4), sporting the Eastern Conference’s best record, hasn’t lost more than two in a row since a five-game skid from Nov. 26-Dec. 6, 2013.

A day after that streak ended, Toronto shipped forward Rudy Gay to the Kings in a seven-player deal that sent guard Greivis Vasquez, forward Patrick Patterson, forward Chuck Hayes and since-departed guard John Salmons to the Raptors.

The Raptors are 55-26 since the deal, and Tuesday’s victory may have been as important as any of them, because it came on the road without their best player. Guard DeMar DeRozan, the team’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game, is expected to miss at least four weeks with a groin tendon tear. Toronto lost in overtime 129-122 to the 4-13 Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in its first game without him.

Against Sacramento, six Toronto players scored in double digits, and the Raptors nailed 10 3-pointers. Lowry was 10-for-21 from the field and added 13 assists, and forwards James Johnson and Terrence Ross combined for 39 points on 17-for-28 shooting.

“We have a pretty good roster,” Vasquez said. “On any night, it can be anyone.”

Guard Ben McLemore scored 21 points and Gay added 20 for the Kings, but Sacramento (9-9) lost its season-worst fourth straight contest. Sacramento is 0-2 on a five-game homestand that is part of a stretch in which it plays 10 of 11 at home.

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins missed his third consecutive game due to a virus. Cousins leads Sacramento in scoring (23.5 points per game), rebounding (12.6 per game), blocks (23) and steals (17).

Without him, the Kings were outscored by a combined 66-50 in the first and third quarters.

“That’s just a microcosm of who we are,” Kings coach Michael Malone said. “You’re 9-9, and in your winds, you defend. But in your losses, you don’t defend anybody.”

Ross scored 15 of his 20 points in the opening quarter, making six for eight shots from the floor, including three of four from 3-point range as Toronto built a 31-22 advantage.

“First quarter, we came out and slacked,” McLemore said.

Johnson finished with 19 points, center Jonas Valanciunas had 15, and Vasquez and Patterson 12 apiece for Toronto, which won in Sacramento for only the third time in 18 attempts.

The Kings received frontcourt contributions off the bench from Derrick Williams (18 points) and Reggie Evans (10 points). However, forward Jason Thompson and center Ryan Hollins combined for just six points and six rebounds.

Reserve guard Ramon Sessions added 15 points for the Kings, which received a season-high 58 points off its bench.

“We’ve just got to stick with it,” Sessions said. “We need to get it back on the defensive end.”

The Kings were within 105-101 after Gay knocked down a 10-foot jumper with 5:37 left, but Johnson and Valanciunas sank layups on consecutive possessions.

After a Williams dunk and a Sessions layup, Lowry missed on the other end, but Toronto snatched the rebound, setting up Lowry’s jump shot.

“They had 11 second-chance points in the second quarter,” Malone said. “We got close but just couldn’t get over the hump.”

NOTES: Kings G Mark McLemore scored in double digits for the seventh consecutive game, the longest stretch of his two-year career. ... Raptors F Amir Johnson played 32 minutes and scored eight points despite a painful toe that limited him to just six minutes in Toronto’s loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. ... The Kings entered December above .500 (9-8) for the first time since 2004-05. They are coming off their first winning month since November 2009. ... Kings F Rudy Gay, acquired in the blockbuster deal between the teams last season, totaled 39 points but shot just 40 percent from the field in his two games against his former club last season. ... Toronto’s Dwane Casey was selected the NBA’s Eastern Conference coach of the month for November.