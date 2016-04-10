Preview: Raptors at Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are resting their players in anticipation of the playoffs but aren’t sacrificing in the win column. The Raptors will continue to shuffle players and go for victories when they visit the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Toronto sat Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Luis Scola and DeMarre Carroll on Friday against an Indiana Pacers squad fighting to lock up a playoff berth and still managed to pull out a 111-98 win behind Norman Powell’s season-high 27 points. ”They came out and played,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters of Powell and his reserves. “That’s one thing you don’t have to worry about and that’s effort and intensity. I thought our young guys came out and played with a lot of effort and intensity.” The Knicks are playing out the string but are trying to keep their own players healthy as well. New York rookie Kristaps Porzingis has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury and is in danger of missing the rest of the season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (53-26): Powell joined the starting lineup in the second half of the season but let Lowry and DeRozan handle most of the scoring from the backcourt. Finally given a chance to shine on Friday, Powell did his best DeRozan impression by repeatedly slashing to the hoop and going 14-of-19 from the free-throw line. “It’s just the way I played basketball growing up,” Powell told reporters. “That tough, physical style of basketball. Not being afraid of anybody. Contact, whatever it is, just getting to the rim and trying to finish as strong as you can.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (32-48): New York star Carmelo Anthony has repeatedly said publicly that he is committed to both the organization and team president Phil Jackson’s preferred triangle offense. Anthony is looking for some help in free agency over the summer but would also like to see some of the pieces that have made strides together this year stick around. “That’s the most important part, just having some kind of consistency, a group of guys getting together for a period of time,’’ Anthony told reporters. “Instead of rotating everyone in each year, if we can establish that as a team and organization, you’ll start seeing us take steps forward. Guys feel more comfortable. I don’t think guys can learn the system the right away.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors G Cory Joseph is 21-of-33 from the field in the last four games.

2. Knicks G Sasha Vujacic is averaging 17.7 points and is 11-of-18 from 3-point range in the last three contests.

3. Toronto cruised to a 122-95 win in its last trip to New York on Feb. 22.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Knicks 96