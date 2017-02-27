The Toronto Raptors are moving forward again after a rough stretch to start the month and can extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the New York Knicks on Monday. The Raptors lost five of their first seven games in February before stringing together wins over Charlotte, Boston and Portland - the last two without injured point guard Kyle Lowry (sore wrist).

All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan scored a total of 76 points in the last two games, including 33 in Toronto’s 112-106 victory over Portland on Sunday, while newly acquired forward Serge Ibaka has fit right in by averaging 16.5 and 8.5 rebounds in his first two contests with the team. The Knicks are coming off a 110-109 triumph over Philadelphia on Saturday in which they squandered a double-digit lead before Carmelo Anthony hit a jumper with less than one second to go. “We got stagnant in the fourth,” Anthony, who scored 37 points, told reporters. “But a win’s a win.” Anthony appears to be rejuvenated, averaging 28.4 points over his last seven games to push his season mark to 23.5, but New York could be without second-leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) for a second straight game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (35-24): Lowry, who averages 22.8 points and 6.9 assists, is questionable for Monday’s game, but Cory Joseph has filled in well for him while averaging six assists in the last two contests and 10.3 points over the past four. Ibaka scored 18 points in Sunday’s win while Toronto’s other major acquisition before last week's trade deadline, P.J. Tucker, recorded nine and 10 rebounds in Friday’s victory over Boston. Center Jonas Valanciunas stepped up Sunday with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting after scoring seven versus the Celtics.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (24-35): New York still is just four games out of a playoff spot despite losing six of its last eight contests and hold out hope if Anthony and fellow veteran Derrick Rose continue to produce. Rose, who reportedly was close to being traded to Minnesota at the deadline, is shooting 53.4 percent over his last six games and is averaging 17.6 points overall. Porzingis (18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds) is questionable to return Monday and center Joakim Noah (hamstring) is unlikely to be back in the near future.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won the last five meetings, including two this season by an average of 13 points.

2. Toronto G Delon Wright has scored 11 points in two of his first four games of the season after returning from shoulder surgery.

3. New York SG Justin Holiday scored 14 points Saturday for his second double-figure output in nine contests this month.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Knicks 96