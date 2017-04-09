Preview: Raptors at Knicks

The Toronto Raptors will try to secure their second straight 50-win season and continue their playoff preparation when they visit the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Raptors' 96-94 win over the Miami Heat in their home finale was the squad's 10th win in 12 games and put them in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday's action.

"It was a great test for us, coming down to the last couple of games, have that playoff intensity and that's what it was tonight," Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters after a 38-point performance against the Heat. DeRozan shattered Vince Carter's franchise record with his 31st 30-point game of the season, two of which came against the Knicks, who have dropped six straight meetings with Toronto. New York is beginning a two-game homestand to end a regular season loaded with controversies and disappointment. That trend continued in a 101-88 defeat at Memphis in the Knicks' road finale on Friday, which clinched a third straight 50-loss season in New York.

TV: Noon ET, NBA TV, TSN 4/5 (Toronto), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (49-31): Kyle Lowry's return from a wrist injury Wednesday at Detroit could not have gone much better (27 points, 10 assists) but there were a few more issues against Miami two days later. The All-Star guard had 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, five turnovers and went 1-of-5 from the foul line. "I thought he played well compared to how long he's been out," coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "We gotta cut him some slack from that standpoint because he's been out so long. His conditioning is great. A game like this your timing is going to be challenged. Everything is going to be challenged a little bit. It will take him a couple of games to get back in the groove. I think we were spoiled in the Detroit game."

ABOUT THE KNICKS (30-50): New York is quite literally limping to the finish line with its key players hobbled or out for the season, but forward Carmelo Anthony (knee) is expected to play out the season after sitting out the Memphis game. Big man Kristaps Porzingis (back) is another story but also hopes to finish the campaign on the court after missing the last three contests. "I didn’t finish the season last year so I want to at least finish these last couple of games," he told reporters. "It's not smart to force it now, you have to be smart about it. But I would like to play."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. DeRozan's jumper with 1.9 seconds left was the difference in a 92-91 win at New York on Feb. 27.

2. Knicks SG Courtney Lee is averaging 15.4 points - nearly five over his season average - in a five-game span.

3. Since scoring 24 points in a win over Philadelphia on April 2, Raptors PF Serge Ibaka is averaging 8.7 while shooting 9-for-31 from the floor over a three-game span.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Knicks 98