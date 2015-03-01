On somber day, Knicks hold off Raptors

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks turned a somber day into a victorious night, culminating with a 103-98 win over the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

On Saturday morning, Anthony Mason, one of the Knicks grittiest players from the 1990s died from congestive heart failure at 48. A moment of silence was held prior to the game for Mason, the NBA’s Sixth Man award winner in 1995 with the Knicks.

During the first timeout of the first quarter, a video tribute showed highlights of Mason’s tenure with the Knicks (1991-1996).

Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., whose father played with Mason in Miami, led the Knicks (12-46) with 22 points. Center Andrea Bargnani scored 19 points against his former team.

The Knicks have struggled this season to consistently display the type of tenacity Mason played with, but coach Derek Fisher said Mason’s style of play could motivate his team.

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Knicks

“He (Mason) embodied a lot of what we’re continuing to try to do here,” Fisher said. “This group is really embracing this opportunity to build some type of connection and cohesion. Under the circumstances, a group of guys decided they were going to play with pride and protect their home court and reward our fans that are still coming out to support us.”

New York won for the second time in as many nights following an eight-game losing streak. The Knicks rallied from five points down in the final minute of regulation for a 121-115 double-overtime victory in Detroit on Friday.

Guard Lou Williams came off the bench to score 22 points for the Raptors (37-22), who have dropped a season-high five straight games.

Toronto’s leading scorer, point guard Kyle Lowry, took a game off for the first time this season. The 28-year-old has been bothered by fatigue and nagging injuries to his calf, hamstring and finger.

In his past five games, Lowry has shot just 29.7 percent and averaged 11.6 points. He averaged 34 minutes in three of those games.

Lowry was replaced by Greivis Vasquez, who scored 14 points and distributed six assists.

Knicks point guard Alexey Shved made his home debut and scored 15 points. The shooting guard was acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Pablo Prigioni deal at the trade deadline.

New York led 100-92 with 1:25 remaining then the Raptors scored the next six points to get to 100-98 with 33 seconds left. But guard Langston Galloway’s 3-pointer from the right side gave the Knicks a five-point lead with 13 seconds left.

Hardaway scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Knicks took a 22-15 lead. The Raptors tied it at 40-40 on forward James Johnson’s layup with 3:39 left in the second quarter, but the Knicks took a 50-47 at halftime.

Toronto took its first lead, 69-67, since the first quarter on Johnson’s putback with 2:08 left in the third. But the Knicks finished strong, going on an 8-2 burst to move ahead 75-71 going into the fourth.

“We have to put together 48 minutes,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “We put together stretches, moving the basketball, then there were stretches where they got layups and we fell asleep.”

The Raptors moved to within 80-79 with 9:48 left, then gave up a 14-2 run over the next four minutes. Forward Lou Amundson had eight points in the spurt that gave the Knicks a comfortable 94-81 cushion.

NOTES: Knicks G Jose Calderon was out with a strained left Achilles. Calderon holds the Raptors’ career records for assists (3,770) and free-throw percentage (.877). ... The Raptors completed a stretch of eight consecutive games against teams with .500 or above records. They went 4-4 in the stretch. ... G Kyle Lowry was given the night off (rest) a night after scoring four points on 1-of-7 shooting in a loss to Golden State. He also did not get an assist, marking the time Lowry did not have an assist as a start. ... A night after getting one basket in the first quarter, Toronto had six baskets in the first quarter Saturday. One of its misses was a botched 360-dunk by G DeMar DeRozan, who saw the ball go off the rim.