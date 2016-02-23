DeRozan sets Raptors win mark in rout of Knicks

NEW YORK -- DeMar DeRozan made a bit of history Monday night at one of basketball’s most famous arenas.

The Toronto guard poured in 22 points while becoming the winningest player in Raptors history during a 122-95 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

DeRozan passed Chris Bosh and Morris Peterson with his 233rd win in six-plus years with Toronto (37-18).

DeRozan’s backcourt mate, Kyle Lowry, recorded the eighth triple-double of his career, scoring 22 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Center Jonas Valanciunas contributed 20 points and was a major reason why Toronto (37-18) outscored the Knicks 58-38 in the paint.

Lowry shot 7-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the foul line.

”It was an emphasis going into the game that our guards have to come and help rebound,“ Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. ”(New York center Robin) Lopez is a handful. He got the best of us in the first quarter.

“I thought Kyle came in and sandwiched him, got inside, got some tough rebounds, and that’s what we needed from our guards tonight.”

The 27-point margin tied for the second-worst loss for the Knicks this season. They dropped a 116-88 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 22.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony registered his 18th double-double of the season, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Lopez added 21 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis netted 17 points.

New York (24-34) lost eight for the eighth time in nine games.

The Knicks led in the middle of the second quarter but were done in by DeRozan and Lowry, who combined for 22 second-half points. The Knicks’ starting backcourt of Jose Calderon and Arron Afflalo combined for seven points in the game.

”We couldn’t find ways to stop (DeRozan and Lowry) in the half-court defense,“ interim Knicks coach Kurt Rambis said. ”A big part of our communication disappeared in this ballgame.

“We have to do a much better job at putting pressure on the ball so that these guards can’t get these great heads of steam and attack the basket. We weren’t connected defensively at all tonight.”

The Raptors maintained a double-digit lead over the last two quarters, frustrating the Knicks in their triangle offense.

”Once you understand how the triangle works, you understand where their spacing is going to be,“ DeRozan said. ”You take away easy gaps and you try to gamble and get steals.

“We did a good job with the scout earlier this morning, and we knew what (the Knicks) were going to come out looking for.”

New York was able to close the Toronto lead to 64-54 early in the third quarter, but a 16-6 burst by the Raptors put them ahead 80-60 with 3:21 remaining in the quarter. Valanciunas was able to get in prime position in the low post, scoring 11 points in the quarter.

The Knicks held a 37-36 lead midway through the second quarter before the Raptors went on a 21-7 run to close out the quarter with a sizeable 57-43 cushion. Lowry scored nine points and distributed five assists in the quarter.

Toronto clamped down on the Knicks in the quarter, holding them to just 31 percent shooting (6-for-19).

Lopez paced the Knicks to a 28-26 first-quarter lead with 12 points and four rebounds.

NOTES: The Knicks signed G Jimmer Fredette to a 10-day contract from the NBA Development League’s Westchester Knicks. He is the 18th D-League player called up this season and the third by the Knicks over the past two seasons. He scored on a 3-pointer, his only shot in 1:49 of fourth-quarter action Monday. ... Toronto G DeMar DeRozan played in his 498th game with the Raptors, placing him fourth on the franchise’s all-time list. ... The Raptors forced eight turnovers and recorded seven steals. ... The Knicks entered the game as the league’s top free-throw shooting team at 81 percent, but they made just 15 of 23 (65.2 percent) on Monday.