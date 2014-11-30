Preview: Raptors at Lakers

The Toronto Raptors will be without standout guard DeMar DeRozan when they open a three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. DeRozan suffered a torn tendon in his left groin during Friday’s 106-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks and will be sidelined indefinitely. The Lakers have the worst record in the Western Conference and suffered a 120-119 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The latest loss for Los Angeles was mighty disappointing as there were missed opportunities down the stretch, including two missed free throws by Kobe Bryant. “Frustration and anger is going through my head right now,” Lakers coach Byron Scott told reporters. “We weren’t ready to play, there was a lack of focus and we looked at them like they were inferior to us.” The Raptors have the best record in the Eastern Conference and had a six-game winning streak snapped by Dallas,

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (13-3): DeRozan slipped while driving to the basket in the third quarter and remained down on the court for several minutes before getting up and strolling to the locker room. “It’s some big shoes to fill,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “The next guy has to be ready to step up.” DeRozan missed all eight of his field-goal attempts and didn’t score before departing, dropping his team-best scoring average to 19.4.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-13): Los Angeles took the Timberwolves lightly as a few of the players expressed belief that it was going to be a winning night. Scott was less than thrilled about the approach and went on a tirade after the contest. “You can’t play good, hard-nosed basketball one night,” Scott told reporters, “and look at the opponent the next night and say, ‘Oh, we’ve got an easy one tonight.’ It doesn’t work that way in this sport. You’ll get you’re (tail) kicked doing that.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split two meetings last season and Los Angeles holds a 27-8 edge in the series.

2. Toronto F Tyler Hansbrough (shoulder) is expected to miss his sixth straight game.

3. The Lakers are 1-8 at home this season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 112, Lakers 107