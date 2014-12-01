Lakers 129, Raptors 122 (OT): Kobe Bryant recorded 31 points and had season highs of 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a historic performance to lead Los Angeles past visiting Toronto.

Bryant’s ninth assist made him the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points and 6,000 career assists. Nick Young scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers, Carlos Boozer had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Hill contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-8 at home.

Kyle Lowry had 29 points and nine assists and Terrence Ross scored 20 points for the Raptors, who lost their second straight contest. Greivis Vasquez and Lou Williams added 19 points apiece for Toronto.

The Lakers took a six-point lead in the overtime after Wesley Johnson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Bryant followed with a three-point play. Jeremy Lin’s basket made it 120-112 with 1:36 remaining and Los Angeles led by as many as nine down the stretch.

The Lakers led 58-49 at halftime but trailed by six early in the fourth quarter before inching ahead by one midway through the period and later went up 105-103 on Bryant’s basket with 1:58 to play. The Raptors recovered to take a 109-108 lead on Ross’ 3-pointer with 44.4 seconds left before Bryant split two free throws with 34.9 seconds to play to tie it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto held a 58-34 edge in the paint. … Bryant has scored 20 or more points 14 times this season. … Raptors F Tyler Hansbrough (shoulder) returned from a five-game absence while SG DeMar DeRozan (groin) missed his first game of what is currently classified as sidelined indefinitely.