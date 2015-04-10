Preview: Raptors at Magic

The Orlando Magic seem to be relishing the spoiler role of late while knocking off two straight teams in playoff position and try to make it three when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Magic is building confidence for next season after three straight wins to match a season high, including a 105-103 triumph Wednesday against Chicago, which is fighting Toronto for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Vucevic, Victor Oladipo and Tobias Harris – who all average at least 17 points – have taken turns leading Orlando to wins over Minnesota, Milwaukee and the Bulls. Toronto has won four of its last six and stands one game ahead of fifth-place Washington in the East. Point guard Kyle Lowry (back spasms) could miss his 10th game in the last 11 and forward Amir Johnson (ankle) is expected to sit out his third straight. Toronto looks extend its winning streak over the Magic to 11 games after winning all three meetings this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (46-32): DeMar DeRozan has lifted his level of play over the last five contests, averaging 28.4 points and shooting 50 percent from the field. Greivis Vasquez has received more playing time with Lowry out and is averaging 10.5 points in the last 11 games -- making 11-of-22 from 3-point range the past four contests. Lou Williams continues to shine off the bench and is averaging 15.4 points overall – 21 in the last four games – while Jonas Valanciunas averages 12.1 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (25-53): Vucevic leads the team in scoring (19.6) and rebounding (11.1) while averaging 23 points over the last five contests and Oladipo (17.7 points) recovered from a rough stretch to score 23, including the winning basket on Wednesday. Harris, who averages 17 points, is coming off a 2-of-13 shooting night after scoring 48 in his previous two outings. Guard Evan Fournier, the team’s fourth-leading scorer (11.9), returned to the lineup after missing 18 games with a hip injury to score 11 points against the Bulls on Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto F Patrick Patterson has made 8-of-11 from the field and scored 22 points combined in the last two games against the Magic.

2. Orlando rookie G Elfrid Payton boasts two triple-doubles and six double-doubles in the past 17 games.

3. The Raptors have swept the season series from eight different opponents in 2014-15 and can match last season’s total of nine with a win Friday.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Magic 96