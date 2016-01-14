Preview: Raptors at Magic

The NBA’s only foreign team is even further away from the United States this week as the Toronto Raptors head to London to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Raptors are hoping to carry some momentum across the Atlantic Ocean after finishing out a road trip with three straight victories.

“I think this time around will be more business-minded,” Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan, who was with the team for two games in London during the 2010-11 season, told reporters. “I think last time it was like, ‘Oh we are going to London. Great. Let’s go play a game across this water.’ This time around it’s mainly for my family. I want them to go experience everything and let them enjoy that part of it for me and I go over there with the mindset of making it a classic game over there.” DeRozan scored 30 points in each of the two London games that season, but the Raptors dropped both to the then-New Jersey Nets. The Magic are hoping the extended break built in around the trip to London can help the team rediscover some of the form that has been lacking in the new year. Orlando dropped five of its last six games and left the U.S. on a sour note after a 105-99 home loss to Washington on Saturday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (24-15): “It can take you out of rhythm and it takes you out of your familiarity not being in the U.S. and Canada, so it takes you out of it a little bit,” point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters of the London trip. “But it also gives other teams a chance to get into a rhythm because they will be playing three or four games and we will be playing one.” Lowry was in a nice rhythm before the trip and led the way with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting in a 108-95 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. Toronto has won seven of its last 10 and allowed an average of 85.7 points in the last three.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (20-18): Orlando is hoping to rediscover its offense in London after failing to reach 100 points in any of the last six games. “It’s always good to get away and spend time with your teammates and build a bond and relationship with each guy here,” guard Victor Oladipo told reporters. “(London) is going to be fun and it will be a great trip for us. We’re hoping it’s a time when we can get away and get our minds right. We’ve got to grow as a team during this time.” Oladipo is one of the few consistent offensive performers of late and is averaging 18.8 points in the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic PG Elfrid Payton (ankle) sat out the last four games and is questionable.

2. Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 2.6 blocks in the last five games.

3. Orlando earned a 92-87 home win in the first meeting of the season on Nov. 6.

PREDICTION: Magic 106, Raptors 99