Raptors 101, Magic 99

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Reserve guard Lou Williams hit a game-winning 3-point basket with 9.2 seconds remaining to give the Toronto Raptors a 101-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points for the Raptors (47-32), who are trying to assure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, who returned after missing the previous seven games with back spasms, had 10 points, seven assists and eight rebounds in 33 minutes.

Forward Tyler Hansbrough had 16 points and seven rebounds. Guard Greivis Vasquez had nine points. Center Jonas Valanciunas had 8 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Magic were led by guard Victor Oladipo, who had 19 points and hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining for the 99-98 lead. He missed a running jumper just before time expired.

Magic forward Evan Fournier who had 18 points and hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Center Nikola Vucevic had 16 points. Tobias Harris had 16 points and 8 rebounds. Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had six points, eight assists and six rebounds.

DeRozan scored for the 96-94 lead with 50 seconds remaining. He scored again for the 98-96 lead with 21 seconds remaining.

The lead changed hands eight times in the fourth period. Lowry opened the fourth with a 3-point play. He added an assist to Chuck Hayes for the 81-76 lead. The Magic took a 92-90 lead on back-to-back baskets by Vucevic. Harris made it 94-90 by scoring with an offensive rebound. Hansbrough tied it at 94 on a dunk with 1:21 remaining.

DeRozan and Lowry hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third period for the 59-55 lead. The Magic tied it at 70 late in the third with a 7-0 run that included a 3-point play by Aaron Gordon.

Hansbrough scored 10 points in the third period. It was tied at 76 going into the fourth.

The Magic led, 51-49, at intermission, riding a big second quarter by Fournier and Oladipo, who had 10 and 9 points, respectively. The Magic outscored the Raptors, 32-20, in the period.

The Raptors led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter. Tobias Harris scored with 2:03 remaining in the second quarter to give Orlando its first lead, 47-46.

DeRozan led everyone with 15 points in the first half. Valanciunas had 13 rebounds in the first half while playing 16 minutes.

Lowry made just one of five shots in the first half, but did score on an acrobatic layup around forward Aaron Gordon.

NOTES: The Raptors were 6-6 this season without Lowry, who returned Friday night after missing nine of the last 10 games with back spasms. Lowry leads the Raptors in assists and steals and is second in scoring. ... The Raptors, who will finish the season against the Heat, Celtics and Hornets, came into the game needing only two victories to tie the franchise record for most wins (48) in a season. ... The Magic came into the game looking for their fourth consecutive victory, a streak they have not accomplished since December of 2012. ... Reserve point guard Luke Ridnour returned to action after missing the previous three games to be with his wife for the birth of their fourth child, who was born Wednesday. ... The last time the two teams played, Raptors forward Tyler Hansbrough hit Magic forward Evan Fournier in the mouth with an elbow, opening a gash on his lip that required seven stitches to close. “They (Magic) know what Hansbrough has done to us in these last couple games. They’ll understand,” said Magic coach James Borrego. ... The Raptors are trying to become the highest scoring team in franchise history. They came into the game averaging 104.3 points per game. They franchise record is 104.1 points per game.