Raptors 106, Magic 103 (OT)

Point guard Kyle Lowry scored 24 points as the Toronto Raptors posted a 106-103 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday at the O2 Arena in London.

Backup point guard Cory Joseph scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors. The victory was the fourth straight for Toronto.

Guard Victor Oladipo scored 27 points and forward Evan Fournier added 21 for Orlando, which fell for the sixth time in seven games. Center Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 11 rebounds and forward Tobias Harris added 16 points and 11 boards.

Oladipo hit a jumper with 32.9 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 96. The Raptors built a five-point edge in the extra session and held off the Magic when Vucevic’s halfcourt shot bounced off the rim as time expired.

Lowry (5 of 20) and DeRozan (4 of 19) both experienced subpar shooting performances for Toronto.