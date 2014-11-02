Raptors rally in third quarter to defeat Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After giving up 52 percent shooting and 52 points in the first half Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors decided to play a little defense and go to guard DeMar DeRozan.

It paid off in a 108-95 victory, the Raptors’ eighth straight over the Orlando Magic.

DeRozan scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the decisive third quarter, turning a three-point halftime deficit into an 87-78 lead. The Magic never got within four in the final period.

“We were playing poorly on the defensive end. We just had to come out in the third quarter and be aggressive,” DeRozan said. “I think last year our downfall was getting off to slow starts in the third quarter, and I was just trying to set an example in the third quarter.”

Point guard Kyle Lowry had 21 points and five assists for the Raptors, who placed all five starters in double figures. Forward James Johnson came off the bench for 12 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Magic

DeRozan and Lowry combined to shoot 21 of Toronto’s 48 free throws, doubling the Magic’s number of free-throw attempts.

“I think that plays a big part of us being successful, especially when we get teams in the penalty early on,” DeRozan said.

The Raptors made 38 of 48 (79 percent) free throws.

“We’re just trying to make the game a little easier, and free throws are very easy to make; there’s nobody guarding you,” Lowry said. “You’ve got to get to the line. Sometimes you’ve got to be aggressive because sometimes the jump shots are not going to fall.”

Guard Evan Fournier led Orlando (0-3) with 18 points while rookie guard Elfrid Payton had 16 points and nine assists. Center Nik Vucevic had 15 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 2:06 left.

The Magic have opened with three straight losses for the first time in nine seasons. The Raptors take a 2-0 record to Miami for a Sunday game.

“I really give the other team credit for coming out and being very aggressive, and they got a bonus situation pretty early in the third quarter. It’s something that we’re going to have to continue to address,” said Magic coach Jacque Vaughn. “In this league, usually the aggressor gets what they want, whether that’s in the post or whether that’s the style of play.”

After taking an early lead, the Raptors made only 11 of their final 34 shots in the first half and fell behind by eight points when Fournier converted a three-point play early in the third quarter.

Lowry’s four-point play with 8:07 left in the third quarter opened a 21-6 Raptor run on which DeRozan scored 10 points, including eight straight Raptor points that put them ahead for keeps at 69-66.

“We waited until the third quarter to play on both ends of the floor,” said Toronto coach Dwane Casey. “We’ve got to play three and a half quarters like we played during the third quarter and still have one quarter to perform like that.”

Magic rookie forward Aaron Gordon went to the bench with three fouls after playing just 84 seconds of the first half. That brought forward Maurice Harkless, who did not play in Orlando’s first two games, off the bench for 21 minutes.

NOTES: NBA legend and cancer survivor Oscar Robertson was at the game. He addressed the Raptors on Friday night at their hotel. “In a lot of peoples’ opinion, he is the best player to ever play the game,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “A lot of guys asked some great questions. They were into it. To hold an NBA team’s attention for that period of time, you know, I need to take notes.” ... Kyle O‘Quinn, who started Orlando’s season opener at power forward, sat out a second straight game with a sprained left ankle. ... The Magic will play at Toronto on Nov. 11 and again on Dec. 15.