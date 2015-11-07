Magic hand Raptors first defeat of season

ORLANDO - The Toronto Raptors lost for the first time this season, but they learned something valuable in defeat.

Don’t underestimate anyone when there is a target on your back.

The Orlando Magic beat the previously unbeaten Raptors 92-87 Friday night by playing harder early, then overwhelming them late, reminding them what they will face every night as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ll learn from this,” said All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan. “One game is not going to define us. But one game can teach you things. You have to be prepared every night if you want to be a contender.”

DeRozan scored a game-high 23 points, including 20 in the second half, but he missed a key free throw that could have tied the game with 25 seconds remaining. He also failed to get the shot he wanted when the Raptors regained possession, leading to the Magic’s final four points.

“We have to be ready for every single game,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry concurred. “For everybody because they’re going to bring their best against us now. That’s what we want.”

Magic forward Tobias Harris had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Guard Victor Oladipo had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Center Dewayne Dedmon, getting his first start in place of injured Nikola Vucevic, had 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Reserve guard C.J. Watson had 12 points. Forward Evan Fournier had 11 points, including the final two free throws that iced the victory.

The Magic (2-5) won their first home game this season, snapping an 11-game losing streak to the Raptors.

The Raptors got 19 points from reserve guard Cory Joseph. Lowry had 17 points and five rebounds. They shots just 34.9 percent (30 of 86) from the field and made only five of 23 from 3-point range. They were well rested, but they didn’t look ready at the start.

The game was tied six times in a close fourth quarter.

“I thought we were better tonight. We beat a good team,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “I won’t know if we grew from this one until the games keep coming, but we were better late in the game than we have been. I thought our defense deserved some credit.”

The Magic never led by more than nine, but that lead vanished quickly at the start of the second half. The Magic had lost two overtimes games this season, struggling down the stretch each time.

“We fought through adversity tonight and we had a good win,” Fournier said. “It feels great, especially against a team like Toronto. They killed us last year.”

After trailing by five points going into the final period, the Magic tied the game at 71 with a basket by Watson. Then he hit a 3-pointer for the 78-75 lead.

DeRozan, who didn’t have a field goal in the first half, had 15 points in the third quarter when he sparked Toronto to a 69-64 lead. The Raptors had 33 points in the third after scoring just 36 in the first half.

The Raptors opened the third period with a 9-0 run and tied the game at 45 and extended that lead to 55-49 thanks to a 19-4.

NOTES: Magic C Dewayne Dedmon made his first start of the season on Friday night, replacing Nikola Vucevic (right knee bone bruise), who was hurt in Wednesday’s loss in Houston. Dedmon is a better defensive center, but his offense is limited by comparison to Vucevic. “This is an opportunity for me to showcase a little bit,” Dedmon said Friday morning. ... The Raptors didn’t sound very impressed with themselves after winning all five games before Friday, even though it was the best start in franchise history. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. ... The Raptors last season allowed opponents to shoot 46 percent from the field. In their first five games this season, their opponents shot just 40 percent. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry was leading the league in steals (2.8 spg) and Magic G Victor Oladipo was leading the NBA in minutes played (41 mpg) going into Friday night. ... Toronto’s 11-game winning streak against Orlando was the longest active streak it had against any opponent. ... The Magic play Saturday night in Philadelphia. ... The Raptors play Sunday in Miami.