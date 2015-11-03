Preview: Raptors at Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors have never opened a season with four consecutive victories and will try to clear that hurdle when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Toronto is 3-0 for only the third time in franchise history as it visits a Dallas squad that is playing at home for the first time this season.

Both teams feature coaches that became the franchise’s all-time wins leader on Sunday. Rick Carlisle notched his 340th victory as Mavericks coach in Sunday’s 103-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to pass Don Nelson, while Toronto’s Dwane Casey recorded his 157th win in Toronto’s 106-87 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to break Sam Mitchell’s club mark. The Raptors, who went 22-19 on the road last season, are beginning a string where they play four straight and 10 of their next 12 on the road. Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki struggled to 11-of-25 shooting over the first two games before scoring 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbing nine rebounds against the Lakers.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (3-0): Backup small forward Terrence Ross has scored 37 points in three games - and 29 have come in the fourth quarter. “When he comes into the game, he knows what he’s supposed to do on both ends,” guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. “Coach gives us freedom offensively to do a lot of things as long we play defense. Once he keeps that in his head and understands the things he can do offensively, can’t do nothing but help him.” Also playing well is center Jonas Valanciunas, who is averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (2-1): Small forward Chandler Parsons made his season debut against the Lakers and had two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 12 minutes. Parsons underwent microfracture surgery on his right knee six months ago and it will still be a while before he is fully recovered. “He did well physically,” Carlisle told reporters. “He is champing at the bit to play more, but this is going to be a gradual process and it was a good beginning.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors are 4-15 when playing at Dallas.

2. Mavericks PG Deron Williams is one 3-pointer shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.

3. Toronto PG Kyle Lowry has nine steals in three games while averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 assists.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 110, Raptors 101