Preview: Raptors at Nets

The Toronto Raptors face one of their biggest of the biggest games of the season Monday night as they take on the hard-charging Brooklyn Nets. Toronto has a four-game lead on Brooklyn atop the Atlantic Division standings after riding Kyle Lowry’s second triple-double of the season to a 111-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Nets kept pace with their 11th win in the past 16 games, a 104-89 triumph over the Sacramento Kings.

The Raptors have emerged as the third-best team in the Eastern Conference and have their sights set not only on their first playoff appearance since 2008, but on landing home-court for at least the first round of the postseason. To ensure that happens, they’ll need to fend off a Brooklyn team finally hitting its stride after laboring through the first half of the season. It’s the fourth meeting of the season between the division foes, with Toronto nursing a 2-1 advantage.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (35-26): Toronto’s formula for success is a simple one: Play solid defense and make 3-pointers. While the first part of that equation didn’t work out so well against the Timberwolves, the Raptors prevailed thanks to red-hot shooting from outside - Toronto finished 14-of-24 from beyond the arc, with Steve Novak hitting five 3-pointers off the bench. It could be in for a similar performance against a Brooklyn team that entered Sunday allowing opponents to shoot 37.8 percent from outside - the third-worst mark in the league.

ABOUT THE NETS (31-30): Brooklyn’s defense is strong in its own right - surrendering just over 99 points per game - but it has been the offense that has driven the team’s recent hot streak. The Nets have broken the 100-point barrier in seven of their last eight victories, including four times on its recent seven-game road swing against primarily Western Conference opposition. Journeyman shooting guard Marcus Thornton was the catalyst against the Kings, racking up 27 points - 15 coming in the pivotal fourth quarter.

1. The teams have split their last 10 meetings.

2. Brooklyn limited Sacramento to 5-of-23 shooting from 3-point range in Sunday’s win.

3. Toronto is 6-6 on the tail end of back-to-backs this season, while the Nets are 4-10.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Nets 96