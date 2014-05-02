Preview: Raptors at Nets

The Toronto Raptors attempt to win a playoff series for the first time in 13 years when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for Game 6 of their first-round clash. The Raptors fended off a furious late rally by the Nets to take Game 5 on Wednesday by a 115-113 margin and seize a 3-2 series advantage. It puts them on the cusp of the franchise’s first series victory since it knocked off the New York Knicks in the first round in 2001.

Brooklyn is trying to take some solace in the fact that it erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit before falling in Game 5, and remains confident it can rally once more. ”We understand what the task is, and we feel like we’re up to it,” Nets point guard Deron Williams told reporters after collecting 13 points and nine assists in the loss. “We’ve got to start by protecting home court and putting forth a better effort than we did (Wednesday) in the first half.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, TSN (Toronto), WWOR (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS: Kyle Lowry’s emergence as a star was the biggest factor in Toronto’s rise to the Atlantic Division crown, and he put forth a vintage performance in Game 5, scoring 21 of his 36 points in the first half. The Raptors continued to get great support from fellow point guard Greivis Vasquez, who came off the bench to produce 15 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes and hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch. In a series dominated by guard play, Vasquez has led Toronto in assists (6.6) while ranking second (nine) to Lowry (13) in 3-pointers.

ABOUT THE NETS: It was notable that Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, two playoff-tested veterans acquired to help Brooklyn get to the next level, sat out the entire fourth quarter in Game 5, as coach Jason Kidd stuck with Andray Blatche and Mirza Teletovic. Pierce was the driving force in the fourth quarter of a Game 1 win, teamed with Garnett to provide an early boost in a Game 3 victory and was Brooklyn’s lone offensive threat in a Game 4 setback. However, Teletovic and Blatche combined for 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the fourth quarter alone of Game 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Williams is 0-for-6 from 3-point range in the last two games and Brooklyn is shooting 29.7 percent for the series.

2. Lowry and SG DeMar DeRozan are a combined 84-of-94 from the line.

3. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday in Toronto.

PREDICTION: Nets 99, Raptors 97