Nets 101, Raptors 97: Paul Pierce hit the pivotal 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining as host Brooklyn closed the gap on Toronto atop the Atlantic Division.

Pierce broke a 94-94 tie with a long-range shot from the right wing to help the Nets move to within three games of the division-leading Raptors while splitting the season series at two wins apiece. Shaun Livingston and Deron Williams led the way with 18 points apiece while Pierce added 15 and Joe Johnson 14.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to pace Toronto, which shot just 6-of-23 from beyond the arc. Amir Johnson and Tyler Hansbrough had 16 points apiece while team scoring leader DeMar DeRozan was held to 14 on 3-of-9 from the floor.

The Nets overcame an early double-digit hole, surging in front early in the third quarter and riding back-to-back Williams 3-pointers to jump ahead 70-60 with 4:58 remaining. Toronto closed the deficit to five points entering the fourth, chipped away at the lead throughout the final period and jumped ahead 92-90 on DeRozan’s two free throws with 2:54 remaining to set the stage for the back-and-forth finish.

Terrence Ross had the hot hand in the early going, burying a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 12-point opening quarter that helped Toronto take a 30-19 lead. Brooklyn chipped away at the deficit throughout the second quarter, limiting Toronto to one field goal over the final 3-plus minutes while getting a late 3-pointer from Alan Anderson to go into the break down 51-50.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pierce knocked down a long-range shot late in the first quarter to become just the fifth player in NBA history with 1,900 career 3-pointers. Pierce joins Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Brooklyn coach Jason Kidd and former Nets teammate Jason Terry on the list. ... The Nets shot 11-of-20 from beyond the arc. ... Toronto has allowed more than 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since doing it in three straight from Feb. 5-10.