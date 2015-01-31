Raptors hold off Nets in overtime

NEW YORK -- The Toronto Raptors are well aware of how lucky they were Friday night. Their fortunes might have been different if not for forward Amir Johnson’s ability to recognize plays underneath the basket and hit clutch shots.

On a night when the Raptors blew an early 17-point lead and a nine-point advantage through three quarters, Johnson made up for those lapses by getting the go-ahead put-back layup with 41.5 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Toronto a wild 127-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

“Amir Johnson was huge,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “He played big time and that’s one thing that Amir does for us.”

Forward DeMar DeRozan scored six of his 26 points in overtime but it was his final shot attempt that ultimately became the winning play in Toronto’s fifth straight victory.

After DeRozan’s shot was blocked by center Mason Plumlee, the Nets were unable to corral the rebound and start a fast break. Johnson was in perfect position under the basket, grabbed the rebound and easily scooped in the layup for a 124-122 lead.

“It’s just recognition,” Johnson said. “I see Plumlee going off for the help. I just sort of positioned myself where I could be able to get the rebound. I know he’s a great shot-blocker and I got it and put the ball back in the basket.”

The winning play capped a 24-point night for Johnson. Johnson made 10 of 11 shots from the floor and also had the game-tying dunk with 12.1 seconds remaining, forging a 113-113 tie after forward Joe Johnson’s 18-footer had given the Nets a 112-111 edge with 33.5 seconds remaining.

“He played great, especially down the stretch, cleaning up a lot of missed shots that we had,” DeRozan said. “It was big time. He won us that game tonight with a couple of put-backs that he got towards the end of the game.”

The Raptors trailed twice briefly in the second quarter before the wild fourth quarter. The final 12 minutes featured five lead changes and five deadlocks.

Brooklyn guard Jarrett Jack scored eight of his career-high 35 points in the period but missed a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining in regulation that would have given the Nets a 111-109 lead. Reserve center Brook Lopez also scored 35 but missed his final four shots of the period, including a wide-open 21-footer from the right side off an inbounds play with 0.4 seconds remaining that would have given the Nets a 115-113 victory.

“I thought I had a great look,” Lopez said. “I‘m confident in knocking it down nine times out of 10.”

Brooklyn took a pair of one-point leads in overtime but Joe Johnson missed a 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining, Jack missed a 12-footer with 1:26remaining and the Nets settled for forging ties of 120-120 and 122-122.

“We just didn’t get the shot to go down and then we fought in overtime,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. “We just didn’t have enough and they earned the win in the overtime period.”

After Jack’s floater with 56.6 seconds left forged the final tie, the Nets were unable to answer Amir Johnson’s layup and wound up losing their fourth in row, seventh straight at home, prompting many of the Raptors fans to make their voices heard when the buzzer sounded.

“It was a heckuva of ball game,” Toronto reserve guard Lou Williams said. “We were lucky to come out of here with a win.”

Long before all of the dramatics in the fourth quarter and overtime, the Raptors scored the first 12 points and sprinted to a 16-3 lead. After settling for a 29-23 edge through the first quarter, Williams scored 13 of his 25 points in the second quarter and the Raptors took a 66-54 lead at halftime on a basket by DeRozan with 1.9 seconds remaining.

The Raptors increased their lead 17 points in the third quarter before the Nets started their comeback.

NOTES: Friday marked Toronto’s first trip to Brooklyn since being unable to close out its first-round series in Game 6 last season, leading to a 4-3 loss in the series. Coach Dwane Casey viewed the series as a tremendous growth but said it took him a while to get over it. “It was later in the summer,” he said. “I watched a few times, all the games, to see what we could do better, what I could do better as a coach. It takes a while, but I went through all that in the ‘90s in Seattle. You never get over a playoff series quickly.” ... Toronto F James Johnson sat out with a strained right hamstring that flared up while he was working out. Johnson has not played more than 11 minutes in his last six games after averaging 23.6 minutes in December. ... The Nets held their first morning shootaround at Barclays Center and coach Lionel Hollins said he would like to have more shootarounds and practices in the building. ... Brooklyn G Deron Williams sat out his 11th straight game with a fractured rib. He had limited contact during Thursday’s practice. ... G Jarrett Jack and C Brook Lopez were the first Nets to score at least 35 points in the same game since Mike Newlin (35 points) and Cliff T. Robinson (36 points) on Feb. 15, 1981 at Golden State.