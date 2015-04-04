EditorsNote: fix in ninth graph, quote should be attributed to DeRozan, not Patterson

Nets beat Raptors for sixth straight win

NEW YORK -- Forward Thaddeus Young spent most of Friday night being in the right place at the right time for the Brooklyn Nets.

So the natural question is how does someone consistently achieve that?

For Young the answer is anticipation, envisioning how plays might unfold, and that helped him convert a go-ahead put-back layup with 22.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a dramatic 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets won their sixth in a row by getting huge nights from point guard Deron Williams (31 points) and center Brook Lopez (30 and 17 rebounds). But in a game that featured nine ties and eight lead changes in the final quarter, Young’s court sense proved just as essential.

“I just try to anticipate and sniff out the ball,” Young said. “I try to see the next move or the next play before the other guys. It’s pretty simple stuff.”

Young’s dramatic play unfolded after Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan’s 17-foot jumper from the right wing forged a 109-109 tie with 36.9 seconds remaining. On the next Brooklyn possessions, Williams missed a running jumper with 26.8 seconds left and Lopez grabbed the rebound but couldn’t convert the tip-in with 24.2 seconds remaining.

While Lopez’s attempt at the game-winning play was taking place, Young positioned himself right under the basket after Toronto forward Patrick Patterson trailed Lopez. That allowed Young to cap his 29-point night with the dramatic hoop that made him 12 of 15 from the field and moved the Nets (35-40) one game ahead of the idle Miami Heat into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

“He kept turning his back on me and just running to the basket for rebounds,” Young said. “I was just maneuvering around him and just basically playing off of how he was”

Said DeRozan of the decisive play: “I think that last shot, I thought it was going to hit the rim and it air-balled and Thaddeus came and got the put back. Just something like that, just something minor as that (hurt us). We all thought it was going to hit the rim and just tried to position ourselves to get the rebound.”

Young’s tip-in gave capped his third career game with at least 25 points on at least 80 percent shooting. It came on a night where he appeared to briefly tweak an ankle midway through the third quarter, but after a few possessions Young was fine.

“He’s great,” said Brooklyn forward Joe Johnson, who iced the win with three foul shots. “All night he gave us extra possessions. Defensively he helped out. He does a lot. He can go out on the perimeter, take his man out of the dribble (and) make plays for other guys. That’s what we need out of him -- to be very versatile.”

Added Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins: “I love KG (Garnett) but to have somebody that can play this huge amount of minutes is good.”

Before Young’s clutch play, neither team led by more than three points in the closing minutes. The Nets held a 106-105 lead on Young’s layup off a Williams missed 16-footer with 1:22 remaining but that was followed by a running jumper by DeRozan with 65 seconds left that made it 107-106.

On the next possession, Williams hit an open catch-and-shoot 3-pointer with 46.2 seconds remaining for a 109-107 Brooklyn lead, but about 10 seconds later DeRozan forged a 109-109 tie by hitting a 17-foot jumper from the right wing.

DeRozan scored 27 points and reserve guard Lou Williams added 23, including a 3-pointer with 1:41 left that staked Toronto a 105-104 lead. Center Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points for Toronto (45-31), which had a three-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind the Chicago Bulls into fourth place in the East.

“Rebounding is key,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We were in the right place, the right position, you have to end up with the rebound. For some of the situations we have to finish it up going in there and cleaning up the boards. The last couple of plays were indicative of that.”

NOTES: Toronto G Kyle Lowry missed his fifth straight game with back spasms. He said earlier that he has been able to get through contact without any issues. While Lowry would like to get a few games in before the postseason, he won’t rush. “For me, I got to find a way to get a rhythm, but at the same time I don’t want this to come in the playoffs or before the playoffs because then I’ll be out,” Lowry said. “I‘m taking my time in the process and making sure I‘m completely healthy, because the last time I tried to come back from this I didn’t even finish the second quarter.” ... After speaking, Lowry participated in pregame shooting drills that, according to a Raptors spokesman, was the longest since the injury occurred. ... The Nets scored 74 points in the paint, and since that statistic was first tracked in 1996-97, it equaled their second-highest total and was four shy of the team record set last month in Minnesota. ... Brooklyn reserve G Alan Anderson sprained his left ankle with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter and will not play Saturday in Atlanta. ... Including last year’s playoffs, Friday’s meeting was the 14th between the teams since Jan. 1, 2014.