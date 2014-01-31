Preview: Raptors at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets attempt to stretch their homecourt victory streak against Toronto to 10 when they host the Raptors on Friday. Denver will be shorthanded at point guard as starter Ty Lawson (shoulder) is questionable and backup Nate Robinson (knee) will miss the contest. Toronto is a season-best three games above. 500 and leads the Atlantic Division by three games over the Brooklyn Nets as it begins a five-game road trip against Western Conference foes.

Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan (ankle) hopes to return from a two-game absence and received equally good news Thursday when he was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team. It is the first All-Star appearance for the fifth-year pro, who is averaging a team-best 21.8 points. The Nuggets posted a 112-98 win at Toronto earlier this season but are struggling as they enter the rematch with four losses in their past six games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (24-21): Point guard Kyle Lowry was passed over for the Eastern Conference All-Star team but has carried the team in the two games DeRozan has missed. Lowry has recorded back-to-back 30-point outings, including a season-best 33 in Wednesday s victory over Orlando, and is aiming to be the first Toronto player with three straight 30-point efforts since Mike James in April, 2006. Lowry also is averaging 10.8 assists over his past four games and his season averages of 16.8 points and 7.6 assists are the best of his eight-year career. Kyle is an unbelievable player,  backup point guard Greivis Vasquez said after the Orlando contest. He s doing great things. 

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (22-22): Veteran Randy Foye was forced into the point guard role in Wednesday s loss to Charlotte after Robinson got hurt and scored a season-best 33 points to go with seven assists. Foye will likely start against the Raptors and the backup is expected to be Evan Fournier even though coach Brian Shaw said activating disgruntled veteran Andre Miller also is a possibility. I ve always said that I can coach any player that is willing to play and do what s best for the team overall,  Shaw said. If he s willing to do what s best for the team overall, I m willing to coach him.  Miller last saw action Dec. 30 and has been away from the team since having a well-publicized spat with Shaw.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors  last win in Denver was an 81-74 victory on Dec. 30, 2003.

2. Nuggets C Timofey Mozgov is averaging 14.7 points on 15-of-23 shooting over the past three games.

3. Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas has recorded three straight double-doubles and is averaging 17 points and 13.3 rebounds during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 105, Raptors 103