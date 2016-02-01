Preview: Raptors at Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors are quietly turning into one of the best teams in the NBA. The Raptors will try to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 12 straight when they open up a six-game road trip by visiting the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

The Raptors already eclipsed their previous franchise-record winning streak of nine and are now going after the longest winning streak in major Toronto sports history. Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays have reached 11 straight wins five times, including twice last season, but have never managed to earn a 12th. The Nuggets missed out on a chance at a winning three-game road trip when they suffered a 109-105 overtime loss at Indiana on Saturday and have dropped five of their last seven. Denver was at home for eight straight games prior to the just-completed trip and dropped three of the final four contests in that stretch.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (32-15): Toronto had to hold off the Detroit Pistons in a 109-105 victory on Saturday and was disappointed in its fourth-quarter effort. “You give up 35 points, the turnovers, lack of focus,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “Human nature takes over down the stretch. It’s not winning basketball and I think our guys understand that now. They appreciate the win but understand that’s not how you close out a game.” When the shots aren’t falling Toronto attacks, and the team went 35-of-47 at the free-throw line in edging out the Pistons.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (18-30): Denver coach Mike Malone has taken his players to task at times this season for poor execution and spotty effort but was ready to take all the blame after Saturday’s loss. “A team’s ability to execute late under pressure starts with me as head coach,” Malone told reporters. “I thought our execution was poor. Did not get clean looks, did not run the right sets. We ran the wrong plays coming out of the huddle a few times.” The defensive execution is not great of late as well, with the team surrendering an average of 111.4 points in the last eight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors backup PG Cory Joseph is averaging 12.3 points on 21-of-34 shooting in the last four games.

2. Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari scored 20 or more points in 12 of 15 January games.

3. Denver squeezed out a 106-105 win at Toronto on Dec. 4, behind 21 points from Gallinari.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Nuggets 99