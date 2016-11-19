DeRozan scores 30 in Raptors' OT victory

DENVER -- DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Kyle Lowry scored 18 and had 13 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Denver Nuggets 113-111 in overtime on Friday night.

Terrence Ross scored 16, including a 3-pointer in overtime that put the Raptors ahead for good.

Wilson Chandler had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Mudiay also scored 25 points to go with nine assists for Denver

Danilo Gallinari scored 21 points and hit all 13 of his free throws for the Nuggets. He was a rebound shy of a double-double.

After dropping consecutive games to last year's two NBA finalists the Raptors (8-4) started their five-game road trip with a win to sweep the season series from Denver.

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Nuggets

Denver (4-8) took a 106-104 lead in overtime on two free throws by Chandler, and Lowry made one on the other end to cut it to one.

DeRozan and Jameer Nelson traded buckets before Terrence Ross drained a long 3-pointer to give Toronto a 110-108 lead with 37.6 seconds left.

Mudiay turned the ball over on the next possession -- his fifth of the game -- but Lowry was called for a charge and gave Denver a chance to tie it. However, Nelson stepped on the sideline with 10.7 seconds left.

Lowry hit two free throws and Mudiay drained three after being fouled near halfcourt with 6.4 seconds left.

The Nuggets fouled Jonas Valanciunas, who split his free throws, and Mudiay's desperation heave was short.

Valanciunas finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The game went into overtime after a frenetic final minute. Valanciunas split a pair of free throws to put the Raptors up 100-98 with 53 seconds left. Chandler missed on the other end but got his own rebound and zipped a pass out to Nelson for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.6 seconds left.

DeRozan's jumper put Toronto ahead 102-101 with 15 seconds left, and Chandler hit one of two free throws with 12 seconds left to tie it.

DeRozan's shot at the buzzer rimmed out to send the game to overtime.

DeRozan has scored at least 30 in 10 of 12 games this season.

NOTES: Toronto C Lucas Nogueira was not with the team so he could be with his wife as she gave birth to the couple's daughter. Stella was born Thursday. Nogueira is expected to join the Raptors in Sacramento for Sunday's game. ... Nuggets G Will Barton was getting closer to coming back from a sprained ankle but his return has been delayed. Barton has missed nine games since getting hurt in Toronto on Oct. 31. There is no timetable for his return. ... The Raptors had just 10 players available for the game. ... Denver F Mike Miller was not active for personal reasons.