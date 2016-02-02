Rookie center powers Nuggets past Raptors

DENVER -- Nikola Jokic didn’t expect to see the court much in his rookie season.

After his performance Monday, it will be hard to keep the center off the court the rest of the year.

Jokic had a career night with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets snapped Toronto’s 11-game winning streak with a 112-93 win over the Raptors on Monday night.

Jokic set season highs in points and rebounds.

”What a performance,“ Denver coach Michael Malone said. ”Every time I think he’s kind of maxed out for his rookie season, he finds a way to keep on impressing me.

“You can talk about some of these other young bigs, who are all talented, and I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in the world. He’s a special young man and a special young talent. He’s only going to get better as he gets stronger.”

Nuggets guard Will Barton scored 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as Denver pulled away for an easy win.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points for the Raptors, who absorbed their first loss since falling at Cleveland on Jan. 4.

The 11-game winning streak was a franchise record. The Raptors won four in a row on the road and then swept a seven-game homestand that concluded Saturday.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey wasn’t happy with his team’s effort Monday. He crumpled up the box score in front of the players after the game and suggested they “wipe our (butts) with it,” guard Kyle Lowry said.

“That describes this night for us,” Lowry added. “We just didn’t have it tonight and they kicked our (butts).”

Monday’s win marked the second time the Nuggets snapped a streak by beating the Raptors. They had lost eight in a row before winning in Toronto on Dec. 3.

“It says a lot about this team when we have the right motivation,” said Denver forward Danilo Gallinari, who scored 13 points. “We’ve got to find a way to do it every night and not just when the motivation is a good challenge.”

The game was tied at 28 at the end of the first quarter, but Denver took control by outscoring the Raptors 32-21 in the second. The Nuggets shot 54 percent in the first half to take a 60-49 lead into the locker room. Jokic had 15 points and seven rebounds in just 15 first-half minutes.

Jokic scored eight points in the final 4:25 of the third quarter to help the Nuggets expand the lead to 80-65 going into the fourth.

It was another in a string of good games for the 20-year-old Serbian. He now has four double-doubles in his past five games and seven overall.

“When I came here I didn’t think I would play,” he said. “Now I have trust from the coach.”

Any hopes of a Raptors comeback ended in the first few minutes of the final quarter. Barton scored the first eight points of the fourth to make the score 88-65, and guard Randy Foye, who had 16 points, hit two 3-pointers to make it 97-70.

“You can describe it any way you want to, that was a stinker,” Casey said. “That was one of our worst performances of the year. We played like we were playing in mud. You can blame it on the altitude, whatever it was. We stunk.”

Raptors forward James Johnson left the game in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle and did not return. Johnson was hurt on a collision with Gallinari near half-court with 3:27 left in the first half. He left the court with assistance.

NOTES: Raptors coach Dwane Casey was selected the Eastern Conference coach of the month. Casey guided Toronto to a 12-2 mark in January, which included an 11-game winning streak to end the month. “It’s a great honor for the coaching staff,” Casey said. “It’s a compliment to the 15 (players) in the room.” ... Nuggets G Jameer Nelson was out with a sore left wrist. Nelson missed six games after sustaining the injury against Miami on Jan. 15. He returned Thursday at Washington but aggravated the ailment in the overtime loss at Indiana on Saturday. ... Because of the All-Star break and the current five-game road trip, Toronto will not play at home again until Feb. 21. ... Denver C Joffrey Lauvergne was active despite nursing a sore right toe. He scored four points in three minutes.