Pacers 100, Raptors 83

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ian Mahinmi had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and George Hill scored 22 points to help the Indiana Pacers to a 100-83 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The Eastern Conference series is tied 2-2.

A Solomon Hill 3-pointer with 3:19 remaining gave Indiana a commanding 93-74 lead against a Raptors team that struggled with turnovers and field-goal shooting.

Paul George added 19 points for Indiana, which shot 47 percent from the field during a game in which it never trailed.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Raptors with 16 points, DeMarre Caroll and Kyle Lowry each scored 12 and Norman Powell added 10. Toronto was guilty of 19 turnovers, which Indiana converted into 25 points. The Raptors shot only 36.5 percent (27 of 74).

Toronto entered the final quarter shooting 39.3 percent (22 of 56), including 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Indiana shot 46.8 percent (29 of 62) through the first 36 minutes.

A Carroll 3-pointer with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter sliced the Indiana lead to 63-51, but the Raptors missed several open shots and trailed 69-56 with 2:49 remaining in the period. A C.J. Miles tip-in at the third-quarter buzzer gave the Pacers a 73-58 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Through three quarters, Toronto had 17 turnovers, and Indiana had only nine. The Raptors were only 6 of 19 from the field in the third period, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Indiana led by as many as 25 points (53-28) during the first half, shooting 56.1 percent from the field (23 of 41) and scoring 16 points as the result of Toronto’s 11 turnovers.

George Hill was 5 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, for 14 first-half points. Mahinmi added 11 opening-half points for Indiana, which raced to a 7-0 lead and led 28-16 through 12 minutes and 57-42 through two quarters.

Indiana enjoyed a 28-16 first-half advantage in points scored in the paint and added a 6-2 edge in first half fast-break points.

The Raptors got 10 first-half points from Lowry and eight from Valanciunas but shot only 43.2 percent from the field (16 of 37), including 4 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Indiana did an excellent job sharing the ball during the first 24 minutes, assisting on 16 of its 23 made field goals. Mahinmi had four of those 16 assists.

NOTES: The Pacers made a Game 4 starting lineup change, inserting rookie F Myles Turner in place of veteran F Lavoy Allen. ... While listed as a starter, Indiana C Ian Mahinmi continues to be plagued by a low back sprain. ... Mahinmi averaged only six points and 4.5 rebounds in the Pacers’ Game 2 and Game 3 losses to the Raptors. ... Five Raptors are averaging in double figures in this series, led by G Kyle Lowry’s 16.7 points. ... Three Pacers are averaging in double figures, led by F Paul George’s 28.7 points. ... Toronto has outrebounded Indiana 141-109 through the first three games of this series, led by C Jonas Valanciunas at an NBA playoff-leading 16.0 per game. ... Toronto entered Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead despite the fact Lowry is shooting 31.9 percent (15 of 47), and G DeMar DeRozan is shooting 30.4 percent (17 of 56). ... Including Thursday night’s Game 3 victory, Toronto is 4-1 in its five most recent games in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Of the 16 NBA playoff teams, the Raptors rank fifth in opponents’ postseason scoring average (90.7), while Indiana is fifth in free throw percentage (79.3).