Raptors propelled by bench in win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Toronto Raptors’ strength in numbers philosophy paid big dividends again Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Toronto’s non-starters outscored Indiana’s bench 42-25, and the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors overcome a slow start to defeat the Indiana Pacers 104-91.

Indiana is 0-11 this season when its non-starters are outscored, and Toronto improved to 21-4 against teams with losing records. With the defeat, the Pacers fell to 16-31.

After the poor start in the opening quarter, Toronto outscored Indiana 83-63.

Raptors forward DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, and guard Kyle Lowry added 19. Toronto (30-15) also got 14 points from non-starting guard Louis Williams, 13 from reserve forward Patrick Patterson and 11 from non-starting guard Terrence Ross.

The Raptors made 34 of 73 field goal attempts (46.6 percent) and made 27 of 34 free throws, 11 more points from the line than the Pacers, who have lost eight of their nine most recent games.

“We picked up our intensity at the defensive end, started to play more aggressive and were able to get stops,” DeRozan said. “Once we do that, we feel like we are going to be OK. Once we understand that we can get stops, we become a very confident team.”

In addition to his team’s defense, Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey credited his non-staters.

“Our second group came in and gave us a lot of energy,” Casey said. “And their energy came on the defensive end. Right before halftime, we made nine stops in a row. But we are still a work in progress. Our guys are a bunch of hard workers. We know we have to scrap for everything we get.”

Toronto guard Greivis Vasquez likes his team’s balance.

“We are having fun, it really was fun out there tonight,” Vasquez said. “We need everybody in this room.”

Right now, Toronto is getting production from almost everyone.

Guard Rodney Stuckey led Indiana with 22 points, and forward Solomon Hill had 15.

A 3-pointer from Patterson with 9:04 remaining gave the Raptors an 87-73 lead. A putback by Ross with 6:29 remaining pushed the Toronto advantage to 92-77.

The Raptors took a 95-81 lead with 4:53 to play on a 3-pointer from Williams.

A pair of Lowry 3-pointers in a 20-second span gave Toronto a 64-53 lead with 5:37 left in the third quarter. Two free throws by Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas with 3:50 to play in the period extended the Raptors’ advantage to 70-57.

Forward Amir Johnson scored to give Toronto a 73-57 cushion late in the third quarter, prompting a quick timeout from Indiana coach Frank Vogel. The Pacers responded with an 11-4 burst to close the period and draw within 77-68 with 12 minutes remaining.

“I thought their bench was the difference in both halves,” Vogel said. “They disrupted us and are very mobile off the bench. They got a lot of scoring from their bench. They got into a rhythm on the offensive end, and we couldn’t find a way. That is a very good team, one of the best in the NBA this season.”

The Raptors took a 50-44 led at halftime, thanks to a 20-0 second-quarter run. DeRozan scored 12 of his 24 points before the half.

Indiana raced to an early 9-0 lead, then enjoyed a 32-21 second-quarter advantage before Toronto hit the Pacers with the 20-0 spurt to go ahead

41-32.

“We got started and were playing well, but then they made a run and made another one in the third quarter,” Indiana backup center Ian Mahinmi said. “We came back a little bit, but they made more stops than we did.”

A Stuckey jumper pulled Indiana into a 43-43 tie, but the Raptors outscored the Pacers 7-1 to close the half and led by six through 24

minutes.

Stuckey had 14 first-half points.

“Toronto strung together a lot of consecutive plays in their big runs, and we weren’t able to get enough stops,” said Pacer forward David West, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. “I thought our half court defense was just decent, and they made some plays off their pick and roll. We just couldn’t string together enough stops to get ourselves in a good position.”

The Raptors wound up shooting 46.6 percent from the floor, while the Pacers shot 41.5 percent.

NOTES: Indiana was without G/F Paul George (fractured right leg) and G/F C.J. Miles (left groin strain). ... The game featured a coaching matchup between University of Kentucky products Dwane Casey of Toronto and Frank Vogel of Indiana. ... Only Atlanta and Washington entered Tuesday’s action with more Eastern Conference victories than Toronto. Atlanta has 37, Washington has 30 and Toronto and Chicago each has 29. ... Raptors F Amir Johnson began the night tied for fourth in NBA field goal percentage at .575. ... Indiana C Roy Hibbert ranked seventh in blocked shots at 1.86 per game. ... Tuesday’s game was the first in a five-game homestand for the Pacers. ... In the only previous meeting this season, the Raptors defeated the Pacers 106-94 on Dec. 12 in the Air Canada Centre. Toronto returns to Indianapolis for a March 16 game.