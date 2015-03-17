Lowry records triple-double as Raptors rout Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the Toronto Raptors, Monday night’s formula for winning a road game almost was flawless.

Toronto made 12 of 23 shots from 3-point range, outscored its opponent 27-20 from the free-throw line, won the rebounding battle 51-36 and got a triple-double from Kyle Lowry.

Lowry and fellow Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan and Lou Williams combined for 66 points as the Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-98 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

A Lowry 3-pointer with 3:29 remaining pushed the hot-shooting Raptors into a 110-95 lead, essentially locking up a victory. A 3-pointer from guard Greivis Vasquez with 2:08 left gave Toronto a 115-98 advantage.

”We know that the Pacers are the best defensive team in the league, and we wanted to come out with great effort and energy,“ Lowry said. ”We wanted to match their high level of play that they are playing with right now.

“This is what you have to do to win. We’ve had a few games recently where we have played good but haven’t had any consistency. We just wanted to play solid. We didn’t want to gamble, because that is when they beat you.”

Lowry finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the seventh of his career.

While the Raptors shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range and 47.6 percent overall, the Pacers made only two of 19 shots from beyond the arc and shot 43.2 percent overall.

Williams led the way with 24 points, and DeRozan had 22. Center Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 12 rebounds as Toronto (40-27) swept the three-game season series.

”That is the way we have to play,“ Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. ”That is something we have been imploring, and we got it together tonight. That was one of the best 48 minutes we have had in a while.

“The difference may have been just our defensive focus. We held them to 43 percent shooting, and we outrebounded them by 15. When you rebound and defend like that, it’s a recipe for victory. That is something we have to continue to do and make it part of our identity.”

Indiana (30-36) fell to 6-20 when allowing 100 points or more. The Pacers also have their first two-game losing streak since Jan. 21-23. Indiana tied a franchise best with only four turnovers but allowed 21 points more than its season average.

Guard George Hill led the Pacers with 23 points. Guard Rodney Stuckey had 20 and center Roy Hibbert finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

“We didn’t get to the 3-point line and defend them, and they are great at drawing fouls,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “They were too tough for us. They took it to us.”

Hibbert said it is easy to identify why the Pacers lost.

“They play pick-and-roll as well as anybody in the league,” Hibbert said. “We struggled against it tonight, and it led to a lot of 3-point looks. We have to do a better job protecting the 3-point line. Their outside game was better than our inside game, and that was the difference tonight.”

Toronto’s 117 points are the second-most scored against Indiana this season. The Detroit Pistons scored 119 on Dec. 26.

NOTES: Coaches Dwane Casey (Toronto) and Frank Vogel (Indiana) both attended the University of Kentucky. ... Before Monday’s win, the Raptors had lost eight of 10, including a 113-97 loss to Portland on Sunday in Toronto. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry ranks 20th in NBA scoring at 18.2 points a game. ... Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas is tied for 18th in rebounding at 8.6 a game. ... Raptors F Amir Johnson and Valanciunas ranked second and fourth in NBA field-goal percentage at .577 and .567 before Monday. Johnson hit just three of seven shots against the Pacers, while Valanciunas made seven of 10. ... The Raptors beat the Pacers 106-94 in Toronto on Dec. 12 and 101-94 on Jan. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Indiana is 15-5 with G George Hill in the starting lineup and 18-9 in the 27 games he has played. Without Hill, Indiana is 12-27.