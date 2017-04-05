George, Pacers put brakes on four-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS -- As if Indiana standout Paul George needs added incentive, he seems to be receiving it since good friend and fiery former Pacers teammate Lance Stephenson re-signed with the team last week.

George had 35 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday night, and Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak with a 108-90, come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Stephenson rejoined the team for Sunday's 135-130 double-overtime loss at Cleveland, a game in which George scored 43 points. Stephenson scored all 12 of his points against Toronto in the fourth quarter, when Indiana outscored the Raptors, 31-15, capping a 68-39 second-half blitz, which included 24 from George.

"Lance was excited and nervous in his first game back in Indianapolis, but I give it all to him tonight," George said. "He struggled a little in the first half, but whenever Lance plays, you know you are going to get the best out of him."

Indiana (38-40), which trailed by as many as 19 in the first half Tuesday, improved to 7-25 in games in which it has trailed by at least 15 points.

Leading by two though three quarters, the Pacers opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to seize an 88-77 advantage.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors (47-31) with 27 points, DeMarre Carroll added 11 and Jonas Valanciunas and Cory Joseph each scored 10. The Raptors shot 44.7 percent (34 of 76).

Jeff Teague added 20 points for Indiana, which is battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Thaddeus Young had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers shot 43.8 percent (39 of 89).

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Pacers

The game ended with a brief pushing and shouting sequence after Stephenson opted to make an uncontested layup with 3.3 seconds remaining instead of dribbling out the clock.

Stephenson, DeRozan and Toronto's P.J. Tucker received technical fouls.

Stephenson apologized for scoring with a 16-point lead.

"Everybody was chanting my name and saying, "Go, Go," Stephenson said. "I just want to say sorry to the Raptors. I didn't mean any harm. I was very excited, first game back home and I wanted to do it for the fans. I know I made a mistake, and I'm sorry for that. I was caught in the moment."

Neither DeRozan nor Tucker was in a forgiving mood with what Stephenson did to end the game.

"Tasteless, classless," Tucker said of the Stephenson layup with 3.3 seconds to play.

Added DeRozen: "The game was over. That's not the way you win. The game was over, so run the clock out."

Stephenson made 5 of 10 shots and had three assists in his first game back in Indiana with the Pacers.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Stephenson was caught up in the game in the closing seconds.

"Normally, guys hold the ball in that situation," McMillan said. "When he is out there, he is in a zone emotionally. I don't think he meant to embarrass anyone. He knew in the locker room afterwards that teams don't normally do that."

Toronto coach Dwane Casey said the second half was all Indiana.

"They dictated what they wanted to do, how they wanted to do it and got the 3-ball going," Casey said. "They got life going in the third quarter."

George scored 18 third-quarter points for the Indiana, helping the Pacers erase an 11-point halftime deficit and lead 77-75 with 12 minutes remaining.

Teague's 3-pointer with 8:41 remaining in the third quarter gave Indiana a 58-57 lead, its first of the game. George had 29 points and nine rebounds through 36 minutes. The Pacers' 37-point third quarter was their second best of the season.

DeRozan scored 20 of Toronto's 24 third-quarter points and had 25 at that point.

The Raptors shot 50 percent from the field (19 of 38) during the first half and outrebounded the Pacers 20-12 in building a 51-40 lead through 24 minutes.

Indiana, which trailed by as many as 19 points in the opening two quarters, made only four of its first 20 shots from the field and never led in the first two quarters. The Pacers shot 34.9 percent (15 of 43) in the first half.

Carroll and Valanciunas each scored eight first-half points for Toronto. George had 11 points and five rebounds for the Pacers.

NOTES: Indiana played without C Al Jefferson (sprained left ankle) and G/F Glenn Robinson III (sore left calf). ... Toronto F P.J. Tucker (sore left knee) was questionable but did play. ... Before playing the Raptors, Indiana was 1-6, allowing at least 109 points in each of the six losses. ... In March, Indiana F Paul George averaged 26.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. ... Toronto has locked up home-court advantage for the opening round of the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. ... Since the NBA All-Star, the Raptors ranks third in defense, allowing only 99.3 points. ... Toronto coach Dwane Casey was an assistant for Indiana coach Nate McMillan in Seattle for five seasons (2000-2005).