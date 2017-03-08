Preview: Raptors at Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors are 1-1 on a five-game road trip and are about to face an opponent with no trouble matching up with their size on the interior when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Raptors beefed up their frontcourt with the addition of Sege Ibaka prior to the trade deadline and are still getting used to the new alignments, just like the Pelicans with newcomer DeMarcus Cousins.

Toronto has the luxury of figuring things out while occupying a top-four slot in the Eastern Conference and got three full days off to practice after suffering a 101-94 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday. “We have to use these next few days to make sure we get our work in, to get our timing down, to get mainly our offensive timing and understanding what we’re trying to do under control, especially with our new guys,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters of the time off following Saturday's loss. New Orleans is adjusting to its new cog while trying to fight for the No. 8 spot in the West and is running out of time after falling 4 1/2 games back following an 88-83 loss at Utah on Monday. The Pelicans are now just 1-5 with Cousins in the lineup, and he finished with 15 points and eight rebounds on Monday to miss out on a double-double for the first time since joining the team after the All-Star break.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (37-26): Toronto is not just trying to get used to a new frontcourt rotation but is figuring out how to get along without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who underwent wrist surgery on March 1 and is not expected back until next month. “I have, not a target date, but I know what I would like to do,” Lowry told the Toronto Star. “Hopefully we can get it done and we’ll go from there. For me, it’s making sure I’m completely healthy. I don’t want to have to be not-full Kyle going into any situation. I want to be able to go out and play and not have any hold back." Cory Joseph is averaging 12 points and 4.4 assists in the last five games while starting in Lowry's spot.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (25-39): New Orleans shot a season-low 35.7 percent in Monday's loss, and shooting woes are becoming a big issue with the team. “When you don’t make shots, it’s always disruptive,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters. “When you shoot 30 percent, or whatever we shot, 35 percent, you’re going to have trouble winning games. It doesn’t matter - outside, inside, whatever - you’ve got to be able to get the ball in the basket. That’s all." Point guard Jrue Holiday went 1-of-9 from the field in the loss and finished with four points to snap a string of three straight contests scoring 20 or more.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Veteran SG Jordan Crawford made his Pelicans debut Monday after signing a 10-day contract and scored 19 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

2. Raptors SF DeMarre Carroll (left ankle) missed practice on Monday and is day-to-day.

3. Lowry delivered 33 points and 10 assists when Toronto earned a 108-106 overtime victory at home over New Orleans on Jan. 31.

PREDICTION: Raptors 110, Pelicans 101