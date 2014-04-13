Preview: Raptors at Pistons

The Toronto Raptors, fresh off clinching their second Atlantic Division crown in franchise history, will try to build momentum heading into the postseason when they play at the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. The Raptors couldn’t take care of business on their own Friday night, losing to the New York Knicks 108-100, but wrapped up the division title not long after when the Nets lost to the Hawks. Toronto is now guaranteed home-court advantage to start its first-round playoff series, but winning regular-season games is still important as the No. 3 seed remains within reach.

Raptors power forward Amir Johnson, who was drafted in the second round by the Pistons in 2005 and spent his first four seasons in Detroit, returned Friday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury but did not score in 17 minutes of action. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds last month in a 101-87 victory against the Pistons and his size will be much-needed against Detroit’s front line. The Pistons, who have lost four of the last five to Toronto, could be missing a key big man, however, as leading scorer Josh Smith sat out the last three games with knee tendinitis.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (46-33): Kyle Lowry didn’t seem too pleased with how Toronto clinched their title Friday night, as he and his teammates would have preferred to secure the title on the court. Look for Lowry to go hard at the Pistons and finish the best regular season of his eight-year career on a high note. Lowry has combined for 54 points the last two games after missing three with a bruised left kneecap.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (29-51): Detroit has found ways to beat the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers this season, so it’s very possible the Pistons can surprise another playoff-bound opponent. This marks Detroit’s final home game as the Pistons will miss the playoffs for a fifth straight season and finish in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Andre Drummond certainly hasn’t let up, finishing with 26 points and 26 rebounds in Friday’s eight-point loss to the Chicago Bulls to become the first NBA player with seven 20-rebound games in a season before turning 21.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons G Brandon Jennings hasn’t shot 43 percent or better from the floor in any of the last 10 games.

2. Detroit G Rodney Stuckey is averaging 20.2 points in the last six contests.

3. Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas will be trying for four straight double-doubles for the first time in his career.

PREDICTION: Raptors 109, Pistons 97