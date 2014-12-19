Preview: Raptors at Pistons

The Toronto Raptors look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Raptors are off to their best start in franchise history and the current squad became the first to win 20 games before Christmas as they hope to extend their unbeaten streak to five games. Toronto holds a comfortable nine-game lead at the top of the Atlantic Division after downing Brooklyn 105-89 on Wednesday and turns it attention to beating the Pistons for the fourth straight time.

Detroit has dropped two in a row following its 117-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The struggling Pistons have lost 11 consecutive games at the Palace of Auburn Hills - which is the longest home slide in franchise history - and are 2-7 in the month of December. Detroit has surrendered an average of 115 points in the last two games as it hopes to tighten things up on the defensive end and beat the Raptors for the first time since April 1, 2013.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (20-6): Kyle Lowry scored 20 points and dished out 12 assists to lead six players in double figures in the first meeting with the Nets since Toronto’s heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the 2013-14 playoffs. “It’s not about the playoffs or last year,” Lowry told reporters. “We just went out there and did our job.” Jonas Valanciunas bounced back from two subpar performances with 16 points and 10 rebounds versus Brooklyn for his team-leading eighth double-double of the season.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (5-21): Andre Drummond was one of the lone bright spots for Detroit, notching 19 points and a season-high 24 rebounds in the loss to the Mavericks for his fifth straight double-double. “I was really trying to outwork them,” Drummond told reporters. “I tried to do my best to help my team get in a good position to win the game, but it didn’t happen for us.” Brandon Jennings went 5-of-14 from the field for 13 points on Wednesday and is 12-of-42 in his last five outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won five of the last six matchups with the Pistons.

2. Toronto has held opponents to 94 points or less during its four-game winning streak.

3. Detroit hasn’t won at home since beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 7.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Pistons 99