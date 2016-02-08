Preview: Raptors at Pistons

The Toronto Raptors have won 13 of their last 14 games behind their All-Star backcourt to move within two games of the Cleveland Cavaliers atop the Eastern Conference. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will try to push the Raptors to 3-1 on their six-game road trip when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Toronto fell at Denver on Feb. 1 to snap a franchise-record 11-game winning streak but picked itself up with wins at Phoenix and Portland as the two stars shouldered the load. Lowry, who was voted a starter for next weekend’s All-Star Game in Toronto, averaged 28 points in the two victories while DeRozan, who will serve as a reserve, put up 25.5 in the wins. The Pistons don’t seem to be in a position to stop that type of scoring and have allowed 100 or more points in six straight games while going 2-4 in that span. “That we weren’t ready to play and that we didn’t compete on the defensive end of the floor,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters when asked what his biggest takeaway was from Saturday’s 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (34-16): Toronto has been off since Thursday, when Lowry (30) and DeRozan (29) combined for 59 points in a 110-103 win over the Trail Blazers. “DeMar was aggressive and stayed aggressive throughout the game,” Lowry told reporters. “His aggressiveness really helped set the tempo and set the standard for us throughout the game.” DeRozan ranks third in the NBA in free-throw attempts per game (8.2) and attempted an average of 9.8 in the last four contests.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (27-25): Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson led the way with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting on Saturday but was unhappy with the team’s performance. “We’re going to need to put together more than a one-game win streak,” Jackson told reporters. “It’s something for us to be worried about. We have to get better at more communication. We’ve got to be in the right spot. More communication will lead to more energy and more energy will help us get a defensive stop.” The Pistons allowed the Pacers to shoot 53.9 percent from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range in the latest setback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jackson is 12-of-21 from 3-point range in the last four games.

2. Raptors F James Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play.

3. Toronto earned a 111-107 home win over Detroit on Jan. 30 behind 29 points from DeRozan.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Pistons 99