Preview: Raptors at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons' playoff chances are hanging by a thread, making Wednesday's home contest against the Toronto Raptors a virtual must-win affair. At the very least, the Pistons should be well-rested, having not played since a three-point overtime loss at Milwaukee on Friday.

That was their ninth loss in the last 11 games, a slide that has the squad 2 1/2 games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. "Right now, you continue to fight," coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters Monday. "We know the deal. ... We pretty much have to go undefeated, and we need a couple of teams to lose three more games. It's not easy, but nothing's impossible in this league." The Raptors are just one of several challenging opponents left for Detroit and still have their sights set on locking down the third seed in the East. They had won eight of nine before dropping an 18-point decision at the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN 4/5 (Toronto), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (47-31): DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points against the Pacers but was 0-for-2 from 3-point range, part of Toronto's 5-for-23 performance from beyond the arc. Forward Serge Ibaka was the primary culprit, missing all six of his 3-point attempts and finishing with eight points. Guard Delon Wright had five points and four assists in Monday's loss and is 7-for-12 from the floor over a three-game span.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (35-42): Tobias Harris came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Friday's overtime loss to the Bucks. Fellow reserve Beno Udrih had 16 points and eight assists while hitting 7-of-10 from the floor, and Detroit's starters combined to shoot 37.3 percent. Point guard Reggie Jackson is expected to miss his fifth straight game due to a knee issue.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors PG Kyle Lowry (wrist) has participated in practice and is hoping to return to the lineup soon.

2. Detroit is 24-15 at home and 11-27 on the road.

3. Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas has recorded three double-doubles in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 105, Pistons 97