Backcourt powers Pistons past Raptors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are emerging as a formidable backcourt pairing late in the season.

The Detroit Pistons duo gave playoff contenders fits over the past week, and they did so once again Tuesday to the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors.

Jackson and Caldwell-Pope combined for 54 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds without a turnover and the Pistons won their third consecutive game by edging the Raptors 108-104 Tuesday night at The Palace.

Detroit (27-44) also defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics since March 17 behind high-level performances from Jackson and Caldell-Pope. Jackson, acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the trade deadline to become the team’s point guard, is averaging 20.2 points and 12.2 assists over the past five games. Caldwell-Pope, a second-year shooting guard, is averaging 22.4 points over the same span.

“We want them to be on the attack all the time,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Reggie’s been driving the ball more, and you see Pope driving the ball more, too. We’ve got to be more of an attacking team off the dribble, and those guys are doing that.”

Add in third-year center Andre Drummond, who had 21 points and 18 rebounds, and the Pistons are feeling better about their future.

“When you see the way our young guys are playing -- Reggie, KCP and Andre -- that’s really, really promising,” Van Gundy said.

Jackson piled up 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope contributed 26 points, six rebounds and four assists despite getting kneed in the thigh by Raptors forward Amir Johnson during the third quarter.

Jackson becomes an restricted free agent after the season, but the Pistons are optimistic about retaining him.

“I stay on him all the time about being positive and not putting too much pressure on himself,” Drummond said. “We’re all here behind him to get him going. When he has those types of nights, we usually have a successful (outcome).”

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan’s 22 points and 10 rebounds led the Raptors, who erased an 18-point deficit in the second half but failed in their bid to clinch a playoff berth. Reserve guard Lou Williams had 19 points, and forwards Johnson and Patrick Patterson chipped in 13 apiece for Toronto (42-29).

“They got us every which way,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort. It was a lack of focus, a lack of intelligence, and we’ve got to be better.”

Williams missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who sat out the previous two games due to a back contusion, played only 10 first-half minutes before exiting with back spasms. He finished with five points and three assists. Lowry likely will miss more games.

“I twisted the wrong way and it gave out,” Lowry said. “I‘m going to take my time and make sure I‘m completely healthy before I even step back on the floor.”

Detroit led 60-48 at halftime behind Caldwell-Pope’s 18 points.

“I have to hit him in the head a couple of times, telling him to shoot the ball,” Drummond said of Caldwell-Pope. “He’s so unselfish. He wants to give the ball up, and we want him to shoot it. When he takes those types of shots and they’re going in, it really spaces the floor out.”

Jackson scored 13 third-quarter points as the Pistons maintained a double-digit lead most of the period.

Toronto used a 16-5 run at the start of the fourth to take the lead. The Raptors still led by a point after Patterson’s three-point play with 1:55 left.

Free throws by Jackson and a layup by forward Tayshaun Prince moved Detroit back on top 105-102 with a minute left. With the Pistons in front 106-104, Williams missed his 3-point attempt in the closing seconds. Free throws by guard Jodie Meeks clinched Detroit’s win.

NOTES: Pistons PF Greg Monroe was sidelined for the fifth consecutive game due to a right knee strain. ... Raptors SG DeMar DeRozan’s 24.4 point average in March entering the game ranked eighth in the NBA. ... Toronto was averaging an Eastern Conference-best 105.8 points per game on the road before Tuesday. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy on SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “He continues to take steps all the time. Early in the year, he was just shooting threes. His pull-up (jumper) came along as the year went on, and now he’s going to the rim more.” ... Detroit has shot 50 percent or better in only four games, winning each time, while Toronto is 15-3 when shooting at least 50 percent. Neither team reached that mark Tuesday. ... The Raptors and Pistons split their four-game season series.