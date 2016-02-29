Pistons overwhelm Raptors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Reggie Jackson offers a simple explanation for the Detroit Pistons’ ability to shake off adversity.

“Young, dumb and we don’t know any better,” the team’s point guard said with a laugh. “That’s who we are.”

Going by Jackson’s words, the Pistons have mindlessly wandered right back into the playoff picture. They have won four straight after a season-worst five-game losing skid. Their latest victory was one of their finest this season, as they shot a season-high 57.7 percent from the field to overwhelm the Toronto Raptors 114-101 on Sunday at The Palace.

“The resiliency of this team has been a strength all year,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Whether it’s within a game or within the season, it’s been a big strength. Hopefully, we just keep building on this.”

Jackson led a balanced attack with 19 points and eight assists, while center Andre Drummond recorded his NBA-high 51st double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Detroit missed its first shot of the second quarter and last two of the third quarter. In between, it blitzed the Raptors by connecting on 25 of 32 field-goal attempts.

“We’ve been much better sharing the ball,” Van Gundy said. “When the ball is moving, you create good feelings and energy and guys want to play. When it’s stagnant, and you’re standing around watching guys go one-on-one, it’s no fun. It’s frustrating and you don’t really have the desire to compete the way you do when the ball is moving and everybody’s involved in the game.”

The Raptors (39-19), who had their four-game winning streak snapped, rested All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. He scored a career-high 43 points in 43 minutes during Toronto’s 99-97 come-from-behind win over Cleveland on Friday.

“It doesn’t matter. We didn’t come to play,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said of Lowry’s absence. “You’ve got to be able to handle success and understand that when you get patted on the back, it’s embarrassing when you can’t handle it. We did not handle success.”

Toronto remained two games behind Cleveland, which lost to Washington on Sunday, for the Eastern Conference’s best record. Detroit salvaged the finale of the three-game series between the clubs.

Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and five assists, small forward Marcus Morris contributed 14 points and four assists, and power forward Tobias Harris added 14 points and seven rebounds. Detroit (31-29) made 41 of 71 field-goal attempts and compiled a season-high tying 28 assists.

Jackson credited Drummond’s defense as the spark that detonated the offense.

“Everybody is happy with the transition baskets and the way the ball is moving, but everything is predicated on the defense and what the big fella is doing over there,” Jackson said. “He’s really protecting the paint and making our jobs a lot easier.”

Raptors swingman Terrence Ross scored a season-high 27 points and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan added 20.

“We’ve got to understand that we’ve got to be extremely better on defense, no matter how we play on offense,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to be locked in and disciplined.”

The Pistons shot 11-for-17 from the field (64.7 percent) in the second quarter. That was just a warmup for the third quarter, as they made 14 of their first 16 shots to open up an 18-point lead.

Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas began the second half with a three-point play but the Pistons responded with a 16-6 run to gain a 68-61 advantage. Jackson made a floater later in the quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game at 77-66.

A Caldwell-Pope three-point play nudged the lead to 15 and reserve point guard Steve Blake finished off Detroit’s third-quarter flurry with a corner three to make it 86-68.

When backup swingman Reggie Bullock knocked down consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth, the Pistons’ lead mushroomed to 103-78.

NOTES: Raptors PG Kyle Lowry played in the team’s first 57 games before sitting out on Sunday. Lowry and SG DeMar DeRozan could get occasional nights off the rest of the regular season. “We have to understand that we’ve got another two and a half months to go,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “It doesn’t mean we’ll turn it off mentally, but just letting the bodies slow down a little bit.” ... Pistons rookie SF Stanley Johnson missed his third straight game with a right shoulder sprain. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond has 24 15-point, 15-rebound games this season, three times more than his nearest competitors. ... Toronto had a 31-3 record entering the game when holding opponents under 100 points. ... The Raptors won nine of the last 13 meetings. ... Toronto begins a seven-game homestand against Utah on Wednesday. Detroit plays six of its next seven games on the road.