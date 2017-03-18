Raptors overcome fourth-quarter deficit against Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Their big-time scorer was silenced in the first half. They struggled to get any easy baskets. Their floor leader remained out of action.

The Toronto Raptors had plenty going against them on Friday night but they never got flustered. Their defense remained solid until their shots finally started to fall and their opponent, the Detroit Pistons, cracked under the pressure.

Serge Ibaka had 17 points and nine rebounds and the Raptors rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to down the Pistons 87-75 at The Palace.

The Raptors, who lost at home to Oklahoma City by 21 points on Thursday, finished the game on a 24-3 run. The Pistons missed 13 of their last 14 shots and committed three turnovers during that span.

"There was a collective will to win," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "Last night, we lost our spirit when they hit us. Tonight, we didn't. Detroit tried to punch us and we withstood it. That's what we've got to continue to do."

Toronto shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who entered the game as the NBA's fifth-leading scorer at 27.1 points per game, supplied all of his 14 points in the second half. DeRozan also had eight rebounds and six assists while hounding the Detroit guards.

"That's probably the best defense I've seen him play," Raptors forward P.J. Tucker said.

DeMarre Carroll contributed 12 points, Norman Powell had 11 and Jonas Valanciunas added 10 for the Raptors (40-29). But it was the defense -- which held the Pistons to 34.9 percent from the field -- that stood out.

A team meeting after the debacle against the Thunder got the Raptors refocused. Toronto is now 8-5 without point guard Kyle Lowry, who is recovering from wrist surgery.

"Everybody here knows what we need to do to be able to win," Tucker said. "In the first quarter, our starters set the tone and challenged the bench to keep it going. Everybody came out and played extremely hard and communication was next level."

Reggie Jackson's 20 points and six assists led the Pistons (33-36), who have lost three straight. Tobias Harris tossed in 14 points, Jon Leuer chipped in 12, and Andre Drummond added eight points and collected 22 rebounds before fouling out.

"We haven't been able to make any plays or any shots," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "You can't shoot 35 percent, 15 percent from (3-point range) and under 70 percent from the line with 13 turnovers. It's amazing the game was ever a game."

The Pistons are shooting 38.1 percent during their slide. They need a quick turnaround or their postseason chances will evaporate.

"You have to put in the work and get out there and shoot confidently," Jackson said. "Trust that the tide will turn. Everybody has their ups and downs."

DeRozan scored his first field goal, a layup, with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter to give Toronto a 47-44 lead. DeRozan's second bucket, a jumper, stretched the advantage to seven.

The Pistons regained the lead at 59-58 on a Kentavious Caldwell Pope 3-pointer. Leuer's putback as the third-quarter buzzer sounded nudged the Pistons' lead to 66-60.

Detroit's lead eventually grew to nine, but Toronto made its run. Tucker made a 3-pointer to cut the Pistons' lead to one and Powell's layup with 4:40 remaining gave the Raptors a 75-74 lead. Another Powell layup made it 79-74 with 2:57 left.

DeRozan was held scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting from the field before halftime, but the Raptors still emerged with a 40-38 lead.

Both clubs shot 34.1 percent from the field and the first quarter was particularly ugly. They combined to shoot 28.2 percent and commit nine turnovers.

NOTES: Detroit C Andre Drummond reached 5,000 points for his career with a third-quarter dunk. The 23-year-old became the second-youngest Pistons player to reach that milestone behind Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. ... The Pistons have lost two straight home games after winning 13 of their previous 16 at The Palace. ... The Raptors are now 7-9 on the second game of back-to-backs. ... Toronto coach Dwane Casey was pleased that the players held a meeting after the 21-point loss to Oklahoma City on Thunder. "Any time you can vent out and talk about what's going on and what's not going on is good," he said. "With that has to come action." ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy is wondering if he's taking it too easy on his players. "We've given them a lot of rest, as much as we can," he said. "We may have to go a little bit the other way to try to get them going again."