Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

SG DeMar DeRozan capped an 18-point second half with two decisive baskets in the final 90 seconds to lead the Raptors to a come-from-behind 106-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. ”I could miss 100 in a row but when it comes down to the last shot all the guys trust me to take it and I‘m still confident like I made 100 in a row,“ said DeRozan, who finished with a game-high 25 points. I’ve grown, feeling more comfortable in a situation like that.”

C Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and a game-high 15 rebounds before a sellout crowd of 19,800 at Air Canada Centre. “We know we still have a lot of areas to fix but at the end of the day we got the win,” he said.

G Kyle Lowry had 23 points, 16 of them in the second half Wednesday. “I will admit that we were nervous to start the game,” said Lowry. “We settled down and started taking that shots that were there.”