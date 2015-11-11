FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 12, 2015 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarre Carroll (sore right heel) did not play. His starting spot and matchup with Knicks F Carmelo Anthony went to F James Johnson. Carroll also did not play Sunday in the loss to the Heat at Miami. ...

G DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points to lead the Raptors (5-3), who lost their third game in a row.

C Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds Tuesday. The Raptors trimmed the Knicks lead to three points with 51.4 seconds to play on a tip shot by Valanciunas.

F/G Terrence Ross (sprained left thumb) also missed the game Tuesday.

F/G Terrence Ross missed the game after sustaining a left thumb ligament injury in practice Monday. There is no timetable for his return.

G Kyle Lowry scored 23 points and added nine assists for Toronto.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.