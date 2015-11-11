Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F DeMarre Carroll (sore right heel) did not play. His starting spot and matchup with Knicks F Carmelo Anthony went to F James Johnson. Carroll also did not play Sunday in the loss to the Heat at Miami. ...

G DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points to lead the Raptors (5-3), who lost their third game in a row.

C Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds Tuesday. The Raptors trimmed the Knicks lead to three points with 51.4 seconds to play on a tip shot by Valanciunas.

F/G Terrence Ross missed the game after sustaining a left thumb ligament injury in practice Monday. There is no timetable for his return.

G Kyle Lowry scored 23 points and added nine assists for Toronto.