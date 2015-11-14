Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Lucas Nogueira was assigned to Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League. Nogueira has appeared in two games this season with the Raptors, recording three points, one block and one steal in five minutes. In six games with Toronto last season, he totaled six points, 11 rebounds and 23 minutes. He also played in four D-League games in 2014-15 with Fort Wayne, averaging 8.2 points, 10 rebounds and 20.1 minutes. A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he was selected 16th overall by Boston in the 2013 draft. Nogueira was acquired by Toronto in a trade on June 30, 2014.

F DeMarre Carroll (sore right heel) returned to the Raptors’ lineup on Friday night after missing three games.

F/G Terrence Ross (left thumb ligament) sat out his third straight game on Friday night.

