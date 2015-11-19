FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 19, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Delon Wright, the 20th pick in the June draft, played his college ball at the nearby University of Utah. He earned the Bob Cousy Award for best collegiate point guard as a senior last season with the Utes.

G DeMar DeRozan and G Kyle Lowry totaled 28 points apiece for the Raptors, who made 30 of 39 foul shots. Lowry went 12-for-12 at the line; DeRozan was 10-for-13.

C Jonas Valanciunas pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to complement nine points for Toronto in a loss at Golden State.

G Kyle Lowry and G DeMar DeRozan totaled 28 points apiece for the Raptors, who made 30 of 39 foul shots. Lowry went 12-for-12 at the line; DeRozan was 10-for-13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.