#US NBA
December 19, 2015 / 4:57 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarre Carroll (right knee contusion) and C Jonas Valanciunas (fractured left hand) remain out for the Raptors.

F DeMarre Carroll (knee) missed his seventh straight game Friday. Raptors SF Terrence Ross again replaced Carroll in the starting lineup.

G DeMar DeRozan hit a 35-footer on the final play, but it turned out the Raptors had called timeout with 0.7 seconds remaining and the basket didn’t count. Toronto went on to lose to Charlotte in overtime despite DeRozan’s 31 points. “Well, that’s basketball,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said of the ill-fated timeout.

C Jonas Valanciunas (fractured left hand) and F DeMarre Carroll (right knee contusion) remain out for the Raptors.

C Bismack Biyombo had eight points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the Raptors’ overtime loss to the Hornets.

G Kyle Lowry struggled during the Raptors’ loss to the Hornets. He was 6-for-29 from the field and 3-for-17 from 3-point range, finishing with 20 points.

