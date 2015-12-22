Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F Bruno Caboclo was assigned to Raptors 905, the team’s NBA Development League affiliate. Caboclo has averaged 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 32 minutes in 14 D-League games, all starts.

G Norman Powell was assigned to Raptors 905, the team’s NBA Development League affiliate. Powell made his debut with Raptors 905 over the weekend. He had 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes against Delaware on Saturday. He scored a game-high 30 points in 34 minutes in Sunday’s victory over Delaware.

C Jonas Valanciunas has been cleared to return to practice, the Raptors announced.