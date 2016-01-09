FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 10, 2016 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F James Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds in his third straight start. Johnson replaced DeMarre Carroll, who had arthroscopic right knee surgery on Jan. 6.

G DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors have faced the Washington Wizards three times this season and twice in the last 10 days. Each ended in Toronto wins and the All-Star guard set his season scoring high in the last two, including 35 points on Friday night in the Raptors’ 97-88 victory. Motivation for DeRozan and the Raptors doesn’t require much thinking. “We got swept last year,”

G Kyle Lowry had 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and 10 rebounds for the Raptors (23-15), who are 3-0 against the Wizards this season and have won six straight non-playoff games in the head-to-head matchup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.