Toronto Raptors - PlayerWatch

F James Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds in his third straight start. Johnson replaced DeMarre Carroll, who had arthroscopic right knee surgery on Jan. 6.

G DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors have faced the Washington Wizards three times this season and twice in the last 10 days. Each ended in Toronto wins and the All-Star guard set his season scoring high in the last two, including 35 points on Friday night in the Raptors’ 97-88 victory. Motivation for DeRozan and the Raptors doesn’t require much thinking. “We got swept last year,”

G Kyle Lowry had 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and 10 rebounds for the Raptors (23-15), who are 3-0 against the Wizards this season and have won six straight non-playoff games in the head-to-head matchup.